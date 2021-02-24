Kane Biotech Announces New Chairman

“Over the past two years we have made significant progress developing and commercializing our technologies in both animal health and skin care where we’ve built two very promising businesses. As outgoing Chairman and largest shareholder, it is my belief that as the Company approaches a number of anticipated inflection points in Wound Care, it would be best served by having an experienced executive with a deep understanding of the biotechnology sector in Canada and around the world. I will remain a board member and will look to grow my position in Kane Biotech as Marc Edwards, CEO, and his team continue to achieve their ambitious goals,” commented Philip Renaud, Vice Chair and outgoing Chairman.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”), announced today current Board member Mark Nawacki will take over as Chairman of the Board, and Philip Renaud will assume the role of Vice Chair.

Mark Nawacki is currently the President & CEO of Searchlight Pharma Inc., a Canadian-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of innovative and unique healthcare and pharmaceutical products. Prior to this, Mr. Nawacki served as Executive Vice President, Business and Corporate Development of Paladin Labs, a leading Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, from 2003 to 2014. Mr. Nawacki holds a BA in International Relations and Russian and East European Studies from the University of Toronto (Trinity), an MBA also from the University of Toronto, and is a Canadian-designated CPA. He also currently sits on the Board of Intelgenx Technologies Corp. (TSXV: IGX) (OTCQX: IGXT).

Incoming Chairman Mark Nawacki commented, “Firstly I would like to thank Philip for all his hard work and stewardship of Kane Biotech. I am honored to take the role of Chairman to guide the Company to the next level and draw from my experience of successfully commercializing technologies”.

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (52 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB, DispersinB, Aledex, bluestem, bluestem, silkstem, goldstem, coactiv+, coactive+, DermaKB and DermaKB Biofilm are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.