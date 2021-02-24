 

Kane Biotech Announces New Chairman

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 14:45  |  55   |   |   

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”), announced today current Board member Mark Nawacki will take over as Chairman of the Board, and Philip Renaud will assume the role of Vice Chair.

“Over the past two years we have made significant progress developing and commercializing our technologies in both animal health and skin care where we’ve built two very promising businesses. As outgoing Chairman and largest shareholder, it is my belief that as the Company approaches a number of anticipated inflection points in Wound Care, it would be best served by having an experienced executive with a deep understanding of the biotechnology sector in Canada and around the world. I will remain a board member and will look to grow my position in Kane Biotech as Marc Edwards, CEO, and his team continue to achieve their ambitious goals,” commented Philip Renaud, Vice Chair and outgoing Chairman.

Mark Nawacki is currently the President & CEO of Searchlight Pharma Inc., a Canadian-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of innovative and unique healthcare and pharmaceutical products. Prior to this, Mr. Nawacki served as Executive Vice President, Business and Corporate Development of Paladin Labs, a leading Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, from 2003 to 2014. Mr. Nawacki holds a BA in International Relations and Russian and East European Studies from the University of Toronto (Trinity), an MBA also from the University of Toronto, and is a Canadian-designated CPA. He also currently sits on the Board of Intelgenx Technologies Corp. (TSXV: IGX) (OTCQX: IGXT).

Incoming Chairman Mark Nawacki commented, “Firstly I would like to thank Philip for all his hard work and stewardship of Kane Biotech. I am honored to take the role of Chairman to guide the Company to the next level and draw from my experience of successfully commercializing technologies”.

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (52 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB, DispersinB, Aledex, bluestem, bluestem, silkstem, goldstem, coactiv+, coactive+, DermaKB and DermaKB Biofilm are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kane Biotech Announces New Chairman WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”), announced today current Board member Mark Nawacki will take over as Chairman of the Board, and Philip Renaud will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin