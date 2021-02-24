 

Surging Nephrology Disorders Fuel Adoption of Serological Transplant Diagnostics Fact.MR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 15:00  |  43   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning market research company Fact.MR has recently published a report on the global serological transplant diagnostics market. According to the study, the market is expected to receive significant impetus in 2021 as organ transplantation procedures acquire momentum after a brief lull experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Long-term prospects appear modest, with Fact.MR projecting a CAGR of 2.5% through 2031.

FactMR Logo

Growth is majorly underpinned by increasing incidences of nephrology disorders. According to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study published in 2015, 1.2 million people succumbed to kidney failure, representing an increase of 32% since 2005. Furthermore, in 2010, approximately 2.3 to 7.1 million people died of end stage kidney disease, without access to chronic dialysis. In addition, kidney diseases compels high-income countries to allocate over 2-3% of annual healthcare budget for their treatment.

Attributed to the aforementioned statistics, prominent manufacturers are introducing a slew of innovative serological transplant diagnostics solutions. Bridge to Life, for instance, manufactures the Belzer UW Machine Perfusion Solution for in-vitro flushing and continuous hypothermic machine perfusion preservation of explanted kidneys. The solution consists of a potassium concentration equivalent to 25 mEq/L and sodium of 100 mEq/L. Similarly, Biolasol offers a solution comprising of dextran, anhydrous glucose and sodium citrate which supports the preservation of the functional integrity of kidneys, liver, pancreas and the heart.

"Prominent serological transplant diagnostics manufacturers and suppliers are foraying into emerging economies, particularly across the developing world, attributed to the increasing prevalence of nephrology and cardiac ailments, opening up significant revenue pools throughout the forecast period," says a Fact.MR analyst.  

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5566 

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Serological Transplant Diagnostics Market Study

  • Spurt in serological transplant reagents & testing kits sales to bolster market growth
  • By application, kidney and liver transplant operations are expected to fuel future sales
  • Hospitals to remain primary serological transplant diagnostics point-of-contact
  • Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular ailments to augment serological transplant diagnostics uptake in the US
  • UK and Germany to receive tailwinds amid increasing number of kidney transplants to cure nephrology ailments
  • Rising prevalence of respiratory disorders facilitating lung transplants across China, uplifting growth prospects
  • India to emerge as a highly lucrative market, attributed to the prevalence of numerous chronic diseases

Competitive Landscape

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Surging Nephrology Disorders Fuel Adoption of Serological Transplant Diagnostics Fact.MR NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Award winning market research company Fact.MR has recently published a report on the global serological transplant diagnostics market. According to the study, the market is expected to receive significant …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
Everpeaks(R) Launches Integrated Logistics Platform, Enabling Global Brands To Penetrate Southeast ...
Plastic Health Channel: Microplastics in textiles may damage lung cells - extra risk with COVID-19, experts warn
Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Weizmann Institute of Science establish ...
Rolls Royce Lovers, Exclusive News: The new 2021 Rolls Royce Phantom Private Limo is now available for order: Unique, Beauty, Extra ...
Dominica Launches Professional Development Training for Teachers to Improve Quality of Education on ...
Nordic Nanovector ASA - Key information regarding potential repair offering
Additional Positive Interim Results from Nanoform's Clinical Study
Kharon And FinScan Partner To Deliver Critical Addition To KYC And AML Compliance
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Delta Air Lines Taps IBM for Cloud Expertise and Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Platform
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Jaguar Racing Welcomes Micro Focus As Official Technical Partner To Accelerate Performance On And ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods