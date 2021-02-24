NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning market research company Fact.MR has recently published a report on the global serological transplant diagnostics market. According to the study, the market is expected to receive significant impetus in 2021 as organ transplantation procedures acquire momentum after a brief lull experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Long-term prospects appear modest, with Fact.MR projecting a CAGR of 2.5% through 2031.

Growth is majorly underpinned by increasing incidences of nephrology disorders. According to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study published in 2015, 1.2 million people succumbed to kidney failure, representing an increase of 32% since 2005. Furthermore, in 2010, approximately 2.3 to 7.1 million people died of end stage kidney disease, without access to chronic dialysis. In addition, kidney diseases compels high-income countries to allocate over 2-3% of annual healthcare budget for their treatment.

Attributed to the aforementioned statistics, prominent manufacturers are introducing a slew of innovative serological transplant diagnostics solutions. Bridge to Life, for instance, manufactures the Belzer UW Machine Perfusion Solution for in-vitro flushing and continuous hypothermic machine perfusion preservation of explanted kidneys. The solution consists of a potassium concentration equivalent to 25 mEq/L and sodium of 100 mEq/L. Similarly, Biolasol offers a solution comprising of dextran, anhydrous glucose and sodium citrate which supports the preservation of the functional integrity of kidneys, liver, pancreas and the heart.

"Prominent serological transplant diagnostics manufacturers and suppliers are foraying into emerging economies, particularly across the developing world, attributed to the increasing prevalence of nephrology and cardiac ailments, opening up significant revenue pools throughout the forecast period," says a Fact.MR analyst.

