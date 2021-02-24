 

Seagate Unveils Lyve Cloud Built to Store, Activate, and Manage the Massive Surge in Data

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage and management solutions, today introduced LyveTM Cloud storage-as-a-service platform, an S3-compatible storage-only cloud. Lyve Cloud enables always-on mass capacity data storage and activation. It is designed as a simple, trusted, and efficient service allowing enterprises to unlock the value of their massive unstructured datasets. Seagate is collaborating with Equinix, the world’s digital infrastructure company, to make Lyve Cloud accessible to more customers. This collaboration will provide extensive interconnect opportunities for additional cloud services and geographical expansion.

“Lyve Cloud is a natural extension of Seagate’s leadership in mass data solutions, combining our mass capacity HDD innovation with deep storage industry knowledge to help customers activate more of their valuable data,” said Ravi Naik, executive vice president, storage services, and chief information officer at Seagate. “According to Seagate’s Rethink Data report, as much as 68% of data available to enterprises goes unused. By providing a reliable and cost-efficient cloud storage solution at the metro edge, closer to where their data is generated, Lyve Cloud lets enterprises store and activate their data at scale, securely and efficiently.”

By locating Lyve Cloud infrastructure in close proximity to Equinix Metal within Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers, customers can consume the scale and efficiency of object storage as a service at the metro edge, while leveraging Equinix Fabric to interconnect sources of data to a variety of edge and cloud-based applications for hybrid and multicloud architectures. Placing Lyve Cloud infrastructure in metro edge colocation data centers also enables reduced latency because data is stored and processed closer to where it is generated.

“We see a lot of synergy in collaborating with Seagate to help our customers increase their digital advantage,” stated Eric Schwartz, chief strategy officer of Equinix. “Leveraging Lyve Cloud and Platform Equinix, customers have an optimized, cost-effective object storage option to make their cloud truly composable. Equinix’s position at the Metro Edge enables Lyve Cloud to address use cases that demand data storage and activation, accelerating digital transformation initiatives such as disaster recovery, hybrid and multi-cloud, storage for bare metal services, AI and Machine Learning.”

