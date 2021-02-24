 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Fast Tracking Ground Station Antenna System Contract from NASA Glenn Research Center

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

February 24, 2021--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its second quarter of fiscal year 2021, its Mission-Critical Technologies group’s Space & Component Technology Division, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was awarded a contract from NASA’s Glenn Research Center for a Ka/S-band antenna system and radome to be installed at its new Aerospace Communications Facility in Cleveland, OH, supporting high bandwidth space and aeronautics communications research.

"This competitive award of our advanced multi-band full-motion X/Y antenna system is a testament to our cutting-edge ground system solutions meeting our customers’ most challenging requirements," said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “We are proud to support NASA Glenn Research and NASA’s space exploration and aeronautics missions.”

For over 40 years, Comtech’s Space & Component Technology (“SCT”) division, located in Cypress, California, has specialized in the supply of high reliability microelectronics, supplying EEE parts for use in satellite, launch vehicle and manned space applications. Combining longstanding resources in Cypress, with new locations in Plano, Texas and Hampshire, United Kingdom, SCT also provides services encompassing all aspects of ground station life cycle management to include requirements definition and analysis, design, development and integration of turnkey systems from antenna to data processing, civil works and construction, station installation and verification, operations and maintenance, and decommissioning at end of life. A full line of satellite tracking antennas from 30cm to 13m, as well as RF feeds, radomes and carbon fiber reflectors, all for LEO, MEO and GEO orbits, are also supplied to customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.comtechspace.com.

The Mission-Critical Technologies group is focused on ensuring its customers are able to successfully carry out their mission, whether that be communicating in an austere environment on land or at sea, launching or tracking a satellite, or protecting the cyber security posture of their network.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Fast Tracking Ground Station Antenna System Contract from NASA Glenn Research Center February 24, 2021-Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its second quarter of fiscal year 2021, its Mission-Critical Technologies group’s Space & Component Technology Division, which is part of Comtech’s …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
USPS SELECTS OSHKOSH DEFENSE FOR NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE FLEET
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.8 Million Contract for High-Power Amplifier Systems
22.02.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Contract for 21.5m Radome from Commercial Space Company
18.02.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.1 Million Order for Full Motion Tracking Systems from Commercial Space Company
17.02.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.1 Million Contract Renewal with Tier-One U.S. Mobile Network Operator
16.02.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.3 Million Renewal from Canadian Carrier
11.02.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $4.2 Million in Cyber Training Orders
10.02.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Citi’s 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference
10.02.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.6 Million Follow-on Amplifier Order for In-Flight Connectivity
09.02.21
Comtech Awarded $235.7 Million Contract from the U.S. Army
08.02.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar U.S. Military Contract

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.08.20
3
allgemeine bewertung der comtech