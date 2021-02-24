First Foundation Continues Partnership with Pacific Coast Banking School as Two Additional Team Members Graduate in 2020 Class

In 2019 First Foundation announced a tuition reimbursement program designed for employees interested in attending Pacific Coast Banking School (PCBS). Since then, several employees have enrolled and two First Foundation employees are now celebrating their graduation: Joseph DePillo, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, and Trevor Mael, Senior Vice President, Director of Public Finance.

After three years of dedicated coursework, Mr. DePillo and Mr. Mael received a graduate-level certificate in the Business of Banking from PCBS, as well as a Leadership Certificate from the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington. As part of their curriculum, they completed courses in risk management, financial performance, innovation, and leadership helping them continue their own education as well as enhancing their ability to make significant contributions to the success of First Foundation.

Both students received high marks and additionally Mr. DePillo was named to the Honor Roll and was honored for having his management thesis added to the school’s permanent Lending Library.

“I am proud that members of our team continue to further their education, and know the dedication it takes to complete this program, at such a high level, while still contributing to First Foundation’s success,” said Scott F. Kavanaugh, CEO, First Foundation. “I join everyone at First Foundation in congratulating both Joseph and Trevor on this extraordinary accomplishment.”

First Foundation is proud to partner with PCBS and pleased to offer its employees an opportunity to further their careers in banking. PCBS offers one of the strongest curriculums for those looking to deepen their knowledge of the financial services industry, especially in banking.

About Pacific Coast Banking School

Founded in 1938, this prestigious institution boasts over 11,000 alumni with hundreds serving as executive leaders, both nationwide and worldwide. Located on the University of Washington campus, in conjunction with the Foster Graduate School of Business, this program offers a unique combination of world-class faculty and cutting-edge curriculum designed to provide its students with tactics and strategies to address the most pressing issues facing banks today, tomorrow and in the years to come.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. First Foundation is comprised of an extraordinary team of financial professionals united around a single cause: to enable growth-minded individuals and businesses to boldly live the life they imagined and preserve the legacy they’ve worked so hard to build. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial services and the products along with personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Services are offered through bank and/or wealth management branch offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii.

