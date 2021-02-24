 

Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the EHang Holdings Limited Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) between December 12, 2019 and February 16, 2021 (and on February 16, 2021, only for those who purchased shares at or above the price of $112.00), inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned Amberber v. EHang Holdings Limited, No. 21-cv-01392, and is assigned to Judge George B. Daniels. The EHang class action lawsuit charges EHang and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased EHang ADSs during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the EHang class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the EHang class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the EHang class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the EHang class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the EHang class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the EHang class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Michael Albert of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at malbert@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the EHang class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than April 19, 2021.

EHang purports to be an autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company that is “pioneering the future of transportation through [their] proprietarily developed AAVs and related commercial solutions.” EHang’s purported flagship passenger-grade AAV is the “EH216.”

The EHang class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants concealed that: (i) EHang’s purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North American for its EH216 were for use as a drone, and not for carrying passengers; (ii) its relationship with its purported primary customer is a sham; (iii) EHang has only collected on a fraction of its reported sales since its ADSs began trading on NASDAQ in December 2019; (iv) EHang’s manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees; and (v) as a result, EHang’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

