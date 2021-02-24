 

UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation Awards 25,000th Grant

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 15:00  |  10   |   |   

UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) awarded its 25,000th grant, continuing its mission of helping families gain greater access to medical care that improves the quality of life of children across the United States.

Since 2007, UHCCF has provided more than $54 million in medical grants to pay for children’s medical expenses not covered, or not fully covered, by a commercial health insurance plan. UHCCF’s funding is provided by contributions from individuals, corporations and UnitedHealth Group employees. As a company, UnitedHealth Group has contributed more than $1 billion to support healthy communities since 2000.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Unitedhealth Group Inc!
Long
Basispreis 305,63€
Hebel 12,84
Ask 0,21
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 358,78€
Hebel 11,24
Ask 0,26
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

A family in Arizona received UHCCF’s 25,000th grant, which they used to pay for their young daughter’s treatments, surgery, and hospital stays related to her heart condition.

Ella, 9 years old, was born with only half a functioning heart. She has already undergone three open heart surgeries and the family expects additional surgeries in the future, as well as a possible heart transplant. Ella has no functioning spleen and a very weak immune system that requires daily medication and cardiologist appointments during the year.

“We’re very thankful to receive the medical grant as her care is extremely expensive. And while there is nothing we wouldn't do to care for her, it’s hard to keep up with all the medical bills,” her mom said.

UHCCF is privileged to award the 25,000th grant in memory of Bob Hart. Hart, of Scottsdale, Ariz., was a UHCCF regional board member for more than 10 years and an inspiration as he generously helped fund more than 75 UHCCF medical grants for children in the Western U.S.

“Many of us know families with children who struggle each day — physically, emotionally and financially. That is why the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation is committed to helping improve the health of children and lessen some of the stress that affects entire families,” said UHCCF President Matt Peterson. “Our hopes and prayers are with Ella as we are humbled to be in a position to help such an amazing child and family.”

UHCCF has set a goal to award its 50,000th medical grant in 2030, underscoring its reach and commitment to help children and their families across the United States.

UHCCF grants help pay for a variety of medical services and equipment such as physical, occupational and speech therapies, counseling services, surgeries, prescriptions, wheelchairs, cranial helmets, orthotics, eyeglasses and hearing aids. Families can receive up to $5,000 annually per child ($10,000 lifetime maximum per child), and do not need to have insurance through UnitedHealthcare to be eligible.

To be eligible for a grant, a child must be 16 years of age or younger. Families must meet economic guidelines, reside in the United States and have a commercial health insurance plan. Grants are available for medical expenses families have incurred 60 days prior to the date of application as well as for ongoing and future medical needs.

Applications and more information about UHCCF can be found at www.uhccf.org.

About UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation

UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides medical grants to help children gain access to health-related services not covered, or not fully covered, by their family’s commercial health insurance plan. Families can receive up to $5,000 annually per child ($10,000 lifetime maximum per child), and do not need to have insurance through UnitedHealthcare to be eligible. Since 2007, UHCCF has awarded more than 25,000 grants valued at over $54 million to children and their families across the United States. UHCCF’s funding is provided by contributions from individuals, corporations, UnitedHealth Group, and its employees. Visit uhccf.org for more information.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation Awards 25,000th Grant UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) awarded its 25,000th grant, continuing its mission of helping families gain greater access to medical care that improves the quality of life of children across the United States. Since 2007, UHCCF has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
USPS SELECTS OSHKOSH DEFENSE FOR NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE FLEET
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:50 Uhr
UnitedHealth Group Board Authorizes Payment of Quarterly Dividend
20.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 07/21
06.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 05/21
04.02.21
UnitedHealth Group Announces Executive Leadership Actions
29.01.21
Oklahoma Health Care Authority Chooses UnitedHealthcare to Serve its Medicaid Beneficiaries

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.12.20
6
UnitedHealth erzielt Gewinnzuwachs im vierten Quartal und im Gesamtjahr