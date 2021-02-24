 

Ronald L. Johnson Elected to the EMCOR Group, Inc. Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced the election by the Company’s Board of Directors (the Board) of Major General (U.S. Army, Retired) Ronald L. Johnson to the Board effective March 1, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005111/en/

Major General (U.S. Army, Retired) Ronald L. Johnson (Photo: Business Wire)

Major General (U.S. Army, Retired) Ronald L. Johnson (Photo: Business Wire)

General Johnson, 66, has over 40 years of strategic leadership and management experience, as well as a broad range of technical and operational knowledge. Currently, General Johnson holds several leadership positions at the H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech).

General Johnson is Professor of the Practice at Georgia Tech and serves as Faculty Leadership Fellow and Faculty Diversity and Inclusion Fellow among other roles. Prior to his current position, General Johnson served as the Managing Director of the Tennenbaum Institute at Georgia Tech, the first multi-disciplinary center uniting academic, government, and corporate experts to create business models examining large scale enterprise transformation. Prior to joining Georgia Tech, General Johnson was Senior Vice President, Referee Operations for the National Basketball Association (NBA) and was responsible for establishing and leading this new department to ensure the integrity and high quality of the NBA officiating program, including overseeing 62 NBA referees, 31 WNBA referees, and 37 D-League referees.

General Johnson entered the private sector in 2008 after a distinguished 32-year career in the U.S. Army. Most recently, he was Deputy Commanding General and Deputy Chief of Engineers, serving as the principal engineer advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army, assisting the Chief of Engineers in maintaining oversight of organizing, training, and equipping 70,000 engineer soldiers. He retired from the U.S. Army after serving from 1976 to 2008.

Anthony J. Guzzi, Chairman of the Board and CEO of EMCOR Group, Inc., commented, “Ron brings a track record of impressive accomplishments and expertise to our board of directors. His strategic, operational, technical knowledge and leadership experience are going to be a tremendous asset to EMCOR as we continue to grow our business and drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

General Johnson is a recipient of multiple military commendations, including three Distinguished Service Medals, and has also received a number of civilian awards, including the Georgia Tech’s Joseph Mayo Pettit Distinguished Service Award and the 2019 Black Engineer of the Year – College Educator of the year. He received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy, a Master of Science in Strategic Planning and Theater Operations from the School of Advanced Military Studies, and a Master of Science in Operations Research and Systems Analysis from Georgia Tech.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s Website at www.emcorgroup.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ronald L. Johnson Elected to the EMCOR Group, Inc. Board of Directors EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced the election by the Company’s Board of Directors (the Board) of Major General (U.S. Army, Retired) Ronald L. Johnson to the Board effective March 1, 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
USPS SELECTS OSHKOSH DEFENSE FOR NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE FLEET
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
EMCOR Group, Inc. Fourth Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast Over the Internet