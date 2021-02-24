 

Carvana Ups the Ante on New Car Vending Machine With Las Vegas Twist

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 15:03   

Today, leading online auto retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) launched its newest Car Vending Machine in Las Vegas with a special spin, debuting the world’s first slot machine for cars. Offering car buyers The New Way To Buy A Car, while introducing a vehicle pickup perfectly fit for the Las Vegas locale, Carvana keeps upping the ante for exceptional customer experiences. The colorful, glowing glass structure stands 11 stories tall with a 39-vehicle capacity, turning heads amid the already impressive Las Vegas skyline. In as little as five minutes, customers can shop an inventory of more than 20,000 used cars for sale, finance, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day pick up at the new Las Vegas Car Vending Machine. Area customers may also choose touchless home delivery.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005173/en/

Leading online auto retailer Carvana has debuted its newest Car Vending Machine in Las Vegas. Standing 11 stories high, it's also the world's first slot machine for cars, putting a new, local spin on the signature Car Vending Machines the company is known for. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers save valuable time and money by skipping the dealership and shopping online. Customers can buy their car and secure auto financing entirely online, then select a day and time convenient for them to pick up their vehicle at the Car Vending Machine. Upon arrival, they will be greeted by a Customer Advocate and receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to insert into the slot machine, which will activate the automated vending process. Just like the excitement of hitting the jackpot, Carvana customers get a front-row seat to watch their vehicle descending through the brightly lit structure from the heart of the all-glass tower.

Carvana has also upgraded the concept of the traditional test drive with a 7-day return policy. Car buyers get to live with the car for a full week to ensure the vehicle fits their needs and lifestyle, whether seeing how their new vehicle handles everything from a weekend road trip up to Reno or a weekly grocery store run; all backed by the peace of mind and knowledge that Carvana vehicles pass a rigorous, 150-point inspection, have no frame damage, and have never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections, and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer in just minutes—even without purchasing a vehicle. Additionally, Carvana never charges hidden, bogus fees like “documentation fees,” which can often be added to the price of a vehicle at the last minute.

“We are ready to raise the stakes in Vegas with our iconic Car Vending Machine, giving customers a slot machine like they’ve never seen before,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “Our new design celebrates the destination and gives customers the chance to experience The New Way to Buy a Car in a whole new way.”

The newest Car Vending Machine is the first of its kind in the state of Nevada, and the 28th in the U.S. Additional Car Vending Machines are located in Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Maryland, Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, California, Michigan and Georgia.

The Las Vegas Car Vending Machine is located at 3720 Morgan Cashmans Way. Location hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT. Vehicle pickup at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all Carvana customers.

About Carvana

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.



