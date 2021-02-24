Cadence Completes Acquisition of NUMECA

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of NUMECA International. The addition of NUMECA’s technologies and talent supports the Cadence Intelligent System Design strategy and broadens its system analysis portfolio with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) solutions. These products will contribute to the best-in-class Cadence system analysis solutions for integrated circuits (ICs), electronic subsystems and full system designs. NUMECA’s proven technologies serve several industries including aerospace, automotive, industrial and marine, and have been adopted by industry leaders such as NASA, ArianeGroup, Honda and Ford.

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected benefits to Cadence, its products and its customers from the acquisition, that are based on current expectations and preliminary assumptions that are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Cadence’s control, including the effects of the acquisition on Cadence’s financial results and business, the ability to successfully operate or integrate NUMECA into Cadence, the ability to retain and integrate NUMECA employees into Cadence, the changes in customer demands and markets, and other risk factors set forth in Cadence’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Cadence undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release.

2021 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005292/en/