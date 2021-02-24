8x8 Named a Leader in 2021 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for Enterprise

“Enterprises around the world have an even greater appreciation for communications technologies that improve their ability to be productive and collaborate, inside and outside the traditional walls of their business,” said Denise Lund, Research Director, WW Telecom and Unified Communications at IDC. “8x8 was recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for Enterprise due to its appeal to large organizations with distributed offices and employees. 8x8 should be considered when needing an integrated, flexible platform, including direct routing for Microsoft Teams and contact center options, that is tailorable to different end user personas that exist across the organization.”

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US47452521, February 2021). 8x8 was specifically recognized in the areas of innovation, offering strategy and implementation. 8x8 was also recognized as a Leader in the 2021 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for SMB 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US47452421, February 2021).

The 8x8 integrated cloud communications and contact center product enables organizations with a distributed workforce to connect, collaborate and engage from anywhere with enterprise-grade reliability and quality of service. 8x8 Work includes voice communications, team chat and video meetings in a single unified application for desktop and mobile devices, offering seamless communications and collaboration that enables workers to move from a group chat to a private conversation, or from a call to a video meeting at the click of a button.

“As global organizations advance digital transformation efforts and shift to the cloud, optimizing communications, collaboration and engagement between employees, partners and customers is a top priority,” said Dejan Deklich, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “We are honored to be recognized as an IDC MarketScape Leader in both reports. This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment in delivering an integrated cloud communications and contact center platform that meets the unique needs of organizations, from SMBs to the enterprise, as they enhance employee and customer experience.”

8x8 offers full Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) replacement services and global calling plans in 42 countries across six continents. This allows multinational organizations to consolidate and administer their communications infrastructure globally, providing users with access to local or toll free numbers, short-code dialing, and emergency services to comply with local laws and regulations. In addition, 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams allows Microsoft Teams users, including contact center agents, to make and receive PSTN calls using the native Microsoft Teams app with direct routing from 8x8.

Get the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessment excerpt to learn why 8x8 was recognized as a Leader.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8 and 8x8 X Series are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005294/en/