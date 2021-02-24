Geoverse Joins with Sigma IT Consulting and Senseware to Help Enterprises Prepare for a Safe Return to the Office in 2021

Functionally, the solution can monitor and detect the physical environment in real time against people's behavior, measure the local air quality, initiate air mitigation responses if necessary, and share the resulting status information with local staff and user communities. The AI-enabled thermal cameras monitor and count the tenants and visitors transiting a common space like an office, hotel lobby, or school entrance, and will detect in real time those who are adhering to mask and distancing guidelines.

Geoverse today announced it is partnering with Sigma IT Consulting and Senseware on a solution to help businesses and communities reopen and operate safely. The solution leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things-based (IoT) environmental sensing, and private cellular networks to help provide a safer environment for those organizations transitioning back to the office or place of work.

In addition, these thermal cameras can detect those who may be exhibiting elevated temperatures so they can be quickly isolated. With this real-time localized status information, proactive measures can be launched across a number of fronts, from adjusting HVAC systems and initiating the onsite industrial IoT air sensing mitigation systems, to notifying staff and tenants in the building of current conditions so they can respond accordingly.

Sigma IT, a subsidiary of the Sigma Group, is an expert in building and applying AI and computer vision for industrial IoT use cases and helps many organizations with their digital transformation strategy. Computer vision is the domain that evaluates how computers can gain high-level understanding from digital images and video. It ultimately seeks to learn and automate tasks along the lines of a human visual system against triggers in these images. This application is just one of many that could be applied across a number of enterprise environments, including security at an office, port or stadium.

Senseware is a leader in the development of unified, scalable, turnkey IoT platforms that can monitor and mitigate airborne threats across indoor physical environments like schools, healthcare facilities, and more. These systems can detect for COVID today and are already in commercial use.

By integrating and connecting these systems with a dedicated high-performance private cellular network, the solution can extend its reach and application by sharing the real-time data across the environment and community it is serving. Collectively, it is a powerful and effective platform that can be applied across physical environments when the world takes a step toward returning to public spaces. The system is already being deployed at Geoverse’s Bellevue, Washington, headquarters.