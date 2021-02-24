 

Inspiration4 Reveals Panel of Influential Judges to Select Entrepreneur to Join First All-Civilian Mission to Space

Inspiration4, the world’s first all-civilian mission to space, today announced the independent panel of judges tasked with helping select a deserving entrepreneur to join the historic mission’s four-person crew later this year. The mission will be commanded by Jared Isaacman, the founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments and an accomplished pilot and adventurer and is built on four mission pillars of Leadership, Hope, Generosity and Prosperity. The chosen entrepreneur will represent the mission pillar of prosperity.

The judges panel will review the top entries of the Shift4Shop social media contest, open through the end of February, to identify a business owner or entrepreneur that exhibits ingenuity, innovation, and determination to join the crew of Inspiration4.

“As an entrepreneur who started Shift4 decades ago, I know how much risk, talent and effort it takes to launch a business and drive its success,” said Isaacman. “One of the things that has helped me in my career is making sure I am working with the best people possible, which is why I want to make sure we work with the right judges to select the best fit possible for the Prosperity seat. The caliber and resumes of the four judges helping us select this seat have transformed industries and driven innovation on a number of fronts, and I could not think of a better team to help us find the best person to help us make history.”

Isaacman continued: “Shift4Shop’s unprecedented competition offers the greatest chance to earn a seat aboard Inspiration4. We are incredibly excited to combine a unique outlet for the entrepreneurial spirit in all of us with the best opportunity for a lucky innovator to travel with us to the stars.”

Shift4Shop is an all-in-one eCommerce platform that eschews the tiered billing model used by other platforms, instead providing an enterprise-level solution completely free of charge when customers use the company’s payment processing services. This model is unique to the industry and delivers customers significant savings over competing eCommerce platforms that charge monthly hosting fees and various add-on costs. In fact, competitors offering similar functionality often charge $300 or more per month for the same capabilities that Shift4Shop provides for free. Shift4Shop offers dozens of professionally designed, industry-specific website templates that are mobile-friendly, search engine optimized and highly customizable to meet the unique needs of every business. The turnkey offering also includes hundreds of valuable features such as product and order management, customer marketing tools, and more. For businesses that already have a website on another platform, Shift4Shop makes it easy to switch with free migration assistance including custom web design.

