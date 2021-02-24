Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on February 26, 2021

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”), an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, announced today that the Company’s Chairman and CEO, Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell virtually on Friday, February 26, 2021 in celebration of Advent’s public listing.

“We are honored to ring the opening bell in celebration of our recent Nasdaq listing earlier this month. Our mission is to advance the development and manufacturing of advanced materials, components, and next-generation fuel cell technology to unlock the hydrogen economy,” commented Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Chairman and CEO of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. “We would like to thank all of our employees for their hard work and the incredible milestones we have achieved to date. We are very excited to take the next step in our growth story as we continue to execute on our strategic plan as a public company.”

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. Our vision is to accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components, and next-generation fuel cell technology. Our technology applies to electrification (fuel cells) and energy storage (flow batteries, hydrogen production) markets, which we commercialize through partnerships with Tier1s, OEMs, and System Integrators. For more information on Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., please visit the company’s website at https://www.advent.energy/

