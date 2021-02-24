 

VivoPower named Official Battery Technology Partner for Tottenham Hotspur

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

  • In a first-of-its-kind partnership, VivoPower will explore future solutions that will help Tottenham Hotspur accelerate towards becoming a net zero carbon business
  • The NASDAQ-listed sustainable energy solutions provider curates, integrates and scales solutions for businesses on a mission to rapidly accelerate their decarbonisation
  • Tottenham Hotspur is dedicated to minimising its environmental impacts across its operations and was recently named the Premier League’s greenest club, having become a signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tottenham Hotspur (“The Club”) has today announced VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR) (“VivoPower”, the “Company”) as its Official Battery Technology Partner until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Tottenham Hotspur was recently named the English Premier League’s greenest club following a study carried out by BBC Sport and the UN-backed Sport Positive Summit. The first-of-its-kind partnership forms part of Tottenham Hotspur’s wider aims to minimise the environmental impacts of its activities across all Club operations.

VivoPower will now undertake a review of Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium and training centre to explore future solutions that could help the Club accelerate towards becoming a net zero carbon business.

It is envisaged VivoPower will supply a large, solid state battery with capacity of more than 3 MW at the stadium to balance and guarantee the venue’s power supply. A full-suite sustainable energy solution – including rooftop solar panels, battery storage, custom microgrid controls and electrical infrastructure – will also be designed for the Club’s training centre.

The Club is a signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, demonstrating its commitment to playing its part to ensure the sports sector is on the path to a low-carbon future, in line with the aims of the Paris Agreement.

Last year, Tottenham Hotspur also became a founding partner of Count Us In, a global movement aiming to mobilise 1 billion people in the fight against climate change.

Donna-Maria Cullen, Executive Director, Tottenham Hotspur, said: “We are committed to minimising the environmental impacts of our activities across all operations in addition to using our global reach and appeal to raise awareness of the issue of climate change.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VivoPower named Official Battery Technology Partner for Tottenham Hotspur In a first-of-its-kind partnership, VivoPower will explore future solutions that will help Tottenham Hotspur accelerate towards becoming a net zero carbon businessThe NASDAQ-listed sustainable energy solutions provider curates, integrates and scales …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
VivoPower International PLC Announces Appointment of Hugh Durrant-Whyte to the Advisory Council
10.02.21
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Sale of Australian Solar Farm Development
05.02.21
VivoPower International PLC Confirms Date for Half Year Results and Earnings Conference Call
02.02.21
Vivopower Secures 100% Ownership of Tembo E-Lv B.v.
27.01.21
VivoPower International PLC Announces Completion of Electrical Works for 39 MWdc Molong Solar Farm

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
2
VivoPower... hat DIE Lösung für erneuerbare / regenerative Energien ?