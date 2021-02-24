 

Capital Power provides update on United States power operations relating to recent extreme weather event

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (Capital Power or the Company) (TSX: CPX) provided the following update for its operations following the recent extreme weather event through the central United States.

From February 9th to February 20th, the extreme winter weather caused some disruptions to our wind facilities in Texas (Buckthorn Wind) and Kansas (Bloom Wind) with essentially no impact on the balance of Capital Power’s U.S. operations. The two wind facilities experienced no significant physical damage, but some turbines were forced offline. As of February 22nd, the operations were back to normal.

Capital Power continues to evaluate the financial impact under the offtake arrangements and is reviewing force majeure and other mitigating possibilities. During the peak days of the weather event, the Company was able to leverage its commodity management expertise to physically flow power around North America to help offset any potential financial impacts. Based on current information, Capital Power estimates the impact of the production loss to be approximately US$8 million partially offset by commodity gains of US$6 million for a net loss of approximately CAD$3 million to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO).

Capital Power believes that the event will not have any material impact on the Company’s 2021 financial guidance of $500 million to $550 million for AFFO and $975 million to $1,025 million for adjusted EBITDA.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses (i) earnings before net finance expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, impairments, foreign exchange gains or losses, finance expense and depreciation expense from joint venture interests, gains or losses on disposals and unrealized changes in fair value of commodity derivatives and emission credits (adjusted EBITDA) and (ii) AFFO as financial performance measures.

These terms are not defined financial measures according to GAAP and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other enterprises. These measures should not be considered alternatives to net income, net cash flows from operating activities or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Rather, these measures are provided to complement GAAP measures in the analysis of the Company’s results of operations from management’s perspective.

