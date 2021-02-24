 

Tenable Named to CRN’s 2021 Security 100 List

The company's channel leadership team was also recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Tenable to its annual Security 100 list which recognizes leading IT channel security vendors. Three of Tenable’s channel leaders were also recognized by CRN as Channel Chiefs for their work and commitment to the Tenable Assure Partner Program.

Organizations around the world are turning to managed security service providers (MSSPs), resellers and systems integrators as their trusted advisers for navigating today’s cybersecurity challenges. To meet this global demand, Tenable continues to invest in and support channel partners to bring risk-based vulnerability management to joint customers everywhere. Most recently, the company announced new features to its MSSP portal, empowering partners to build and launch their own vulnerability management services in the cloud within minutes. These enhancements follow the roll-out of updates to the Tenable Assure program, including an all-new certification program, expanded service choices and a revamped partner portal.

“Tenable’s commitment to and investment in the channel is critical to our success as partners play an instrumental role in our customers’ security programs and strategies,” said Mark Thurmond, Chief Operating Officer, Tenable. “Our partners serve as expert advisers, helping joint customers see and predict risk across their converged IT and OT environments into risk-based programs. We are thrilled to have been recognized by CRN for our continued efforts and channel-first strategy.”

CRN has also named Tenable’s Chris Blando, Director of Channels, North America, Trevor Henney, Director of Channel Operations, Program & Strategy and Jeff Brooks, Vice President, Channels and Business Development, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious annual list recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

Both the 2021 Security 100 list and CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100 and www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs, respectively.

About Tenable
Tenable, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

