Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Receives BSCG Certified Drug-Free Approval for Its Pure Gold CBD

“As pioneers in the CBD industry, we were one of the first companies to conduct third-party testing on all of our products and provide those results to our customers,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “This certification furthers our dedication to providing athletes and general consumers alike the confidence to enjoy Pure Gold CBD without the fear of drug testing.”

SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway has received Certified Drug Free approval from the Banned Substances Control Group (BSCG), a leading third-party certification and testing provider of dietary supplements and natural products, for its broad-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) product Pure Gold .

BSCG is the standard in testing for third-party certification that ensures products meet quality specifications and are not contaminated with drugs or agents that can lead to health concerns or positive drug tests.

The BSCG Certified Drug Free program requires companies to submit their products through a thorough toxicology review, ingredient evaluation, Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) quality control process review, and continual random product testing. It provides protection against drugs on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List as well as prescription over-the-counter (OTC) and illicit drugs not banned in sports.

“The greatest value that we can provide our customers with is trust and we aim to offer this time and time again by guaranteeing that our products are of the highest quality, safe, consistent, and accurately labeled,” said Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder. “We take every opportunity we are given to test and certify our products and hope that consumers see that as our commitment to them."

To learn more about BSCG or view Kannaway’s certification, please visit https://kannaway.com/news/content/pure-gold-1500-mg-receives-certified ... .

About Kannaway

Kannaway is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.