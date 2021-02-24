The Property also hosts the former East-Sullivan mine, a major producer that operated from 1949 to 1966. Ore was historically mined from a multi-lens, polymetallic base metal deposit (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag, ±Pb) and past production amounted to 14,968,918 tonnes at an average of 1.05% Cu, 0.78% Zn, 0.38 g/t Au and 10.63 g/t Ag according to the compilation of yearly production figures produced by the Department of Mines of the Province of Quebec.

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (“ Sulliden ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: SMC) is pleased to announce the results of its 2019 and 2020 drilling campaigns on its 100% owned East-Sullivan property (the “ Property ”). The Property is located in the heart of one of the most prolific gold and copper greenstone belts in the world, which is within the historical mining camp of Val-d’Or, Quebec, Canada. The Property is adjacent to and less than 2km away from Eldorado Gold Corp.’s Lamaque mining operation (Triangle zone, Figure 1). Note that Eldorado has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement pursuant to which it is expected that Eldorado will acquire 100% of QMX Gold Corp. (“ QMX ”), which owns properties directly north of the Property (see QMX’s press release dated January 21, 2021). QMX reports an indicated mineral resource of 397 KOz at an average grade of 1.67 g/t Au (see QMX’s press release dated December 2, 2020).

Figure 1. Claim map showing the Property, drill hole locations and neighboring claim positions. Note the underground extension of the Triangle operation in dashed line: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45ba8153-5464-45d7 ...

Drilling on the Property was conducted in two phases:

1- In September 2019, Sulliden completed drill holes SU-19-001 and SU-19-002 to test the eastern extension of the East-Sullivan past producing mine. Both SU-19-001 and SU-19-002 intersected mineralization. Highlights are 52.4 meters grading 0.45% Cu and 0.44 g/t Au for the first hole, and 20.2 meters grading 0.66% Cu and 0.4 g/t Au for the second hole (Table 1). 2- In October 2020, drill holes SU-20-001 and SU-20-002 tested a magnetic anomaly at the western contact of the East-Sullivan pluton and the western extension of the East-Sullivan past producing mine, respectively. Drillhole SU-20-002 intersected 9 meters averaging 0.95% Cu and 0.14 g/t Au (Table 1).

Drill hole coordinates and locations are shown in Table 2 and Figure 1.



A compilation of surface and underground drill data respecting the former East-Sullivan mine was completed in 2020, which lead management to a better understanding of mineralization trends and controls. The eastern extension of the mineralization straddles the East-Sullivan pluton contact oriented N50E, whereas the western extension is oriented east-west. The true thickness of the mineralized drill intervals could thus be estimated and is reported in Table 1.

Table 1: Drill hole mineralized intersections

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Estimated

True Width (m) Cu (%) Au

(g/t) SU-19-001 344.0 396.4 52.4 16.2 0.45 0.44 SU-19-001 411.1 420.0 8.9 2.8 0.38 0.22 SU-19-002 426.0 446.2 20.2 10.2 0.66 0.40 SU-19-002 464.0 474.8 10.8 5.5 0.55 0.17 SU-19-002 494.0 522.0 28.0 14.2 0.44 0.09 SU-20-001 - - - - - - SU-20-002 459.0 473.0 14.0 7.0 0.69 0.12 Incl. 464.0 473.0 9.0 4.5 0.95 0.14

Table 2 : Drill hole coordinates

Drill Hole E_MTM83 N_MTM83 Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip SU-19-001 214918 5326304 317 420 003 -65 SU-19-002 214892 5326689 320 522 168 -55 SU-20-001 214423 5326067 320 567 136 -75 SU-20-002 214251 5326630 322 524 185 -60

“The recent exploration campaign delivered positive results and exciting news for Sulliden,” stated Stéphane Amireault, a consultant and member of the board of directors of Sulliden. He continued, “It confirms the potential of the Property and potential extensions around the past producing East-Sullivan mine.”

“We are bullish on the price of both copper and gold, and we believe recent market action suggests that we may be in for a strong market in precious and base metals. Many mines are discovered in the “shadow” of existing mines, and this may be no exception. With excellent infrastructure in place, we are optimistic that we could have an exciting project here. We have an excellent track record of discovering and developing mines, including the Shahuindo mine in Peru (which is producing over 200,000 ounces of gold per year and was sold to Pan American Silver Corp.) and the Troilus mine, now in an advanced development stage in Chibougamau, Quebec,” said Stan Bharti, CEO of Sulliden.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific content of this news release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Stéphane Amireault. P.Eng., M.Sc.A., who is a qualified person defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance/Control

Sulliden operates its exploration programs according to industry best practices and employs rigorous quality assurance and quality control procedures. All results are based on half-core samples of NQ-size diamond drill core. In 2019, samples were prepared and assayed at AGAT Laboratories in Val-d’Or. The assay results for Cu, Zn, Pb, and Ag are obtained from an Agua Regia digestion and ICP-AAS finish. In 2020, samples were prepared and assayed at ALS Chemex Laboratories in Val-d’Or. The assay results for Cu, Zn, Pb, and Ag are obtained from a four acid digestion and ICP-MS finish. All Au assays for the 2019 and 2020 drill programs are based on fire assay analysis of a 30 g charge followed by an atomic absorption finish. Certified standard reference materials, field duplicate and blank samples were inserted regularly and were closely monitored to ensure the quality of the data.

About the East-Sullivan Property:

The East-Sullivan property is located 5 kilometers to the southeast of the city of Val-d’Or. It contains the former East-Sullivan polymetallic deposit that produced 14,968,918 tonnes of ore at an average of 1.05% Cu, 0.78% Zn, 0.38 g/t Au and 10.63 g/t Ag from 24 lenses starting from surface and extending to a vertical depth of 930 meters. Mineralization consists of sulphide dissemination, sulphide stringers, as well as semi-massive and massive zones characterized by chalcopyrite, sphalerite, pyrrhotite, and pyrite hosted in altered volcanic rock units. The Property also hosts a structurally controlled gold zone, located 750 meters to the east of a former mine. Historical drillholes revealed shear hosted quartz veining measuring up to 6 meters thick.

About Sulliden

Sulliden is a venture capital company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas.

