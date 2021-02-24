 

Core Specialty Partners with Duck Creek Technologies for Increased Speed to Market and Operational Efficiency

Boston, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) announced today that Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Core Specialty” or the “Company”) will implement Duck Creek’s solutions via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS platform for the P&C insurance industry.

With its sights set on becoming the leading specialty insurer, Core Specialty is moving swiftly toward its goal with a unified set of powerful SaaS solutions while intensifying its focus on product innovation and distribution via the nation’s largest specialty line brokerages. Core Specialty sought a next-generation technology platform capable of delivering unmatched operational efficiency, harnessing data from myriad sources, and empowering distribution partners with best-in-class ease of doing business. Duck Creek’s Professional Services arm is handling the implementation of all solutions, as well as developing a proprietary API-based connection to the broker ecosystem Core Specialty is cultivating.

"Core Specialty is truly 'ready to go,' a theme we are emphasizing as part of our Company rebranding,” said Jeff Consolino, President & CEO of Core Specialty. “Collectively and in each of our specialist niche business units, we intend to operate with strong entrepreneurial spirit, drive, speed, agility, and empowered decision-making. Duck Creek OnDemand will give us the important tools we need from a technical perspective to continue pursuing our goals. This is a decision we know will serve us well into the future as we grow our business with greater speed to market and critical business intelligence.”

Duck Creek’s OnDemand end-to-end SaaS solution provides all of the services, support, and computing resources needed to help carriers move faster and more efficiently than ever before. By leveraging the best available technology and continuously delivering new functionality to solve ever-changing P&C insurance business challenges, OnDemand enables a fundamentally new approach to competing in today’s industry—one where technology supports strategy rather than dictating it, and where carriers are empowered to focus on innovation in entirely new ways.

