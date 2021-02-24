Syneos Health and Protocol First Partner to Accelerate Collection and Review of Clinical Trial Data

Strategic Partnership Optimizes Integration for EHR Data and Delivers Remote Source Data Review

MORRISVILLE, N.C. and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, and Protocol First, Inc., a software solutions provider focused on accelerating clinical research, today announced a novel strategic partnership aimed at driving faster, more efficient clinical trials. The partnership is expected to optimize data integration with Electronic Health Record Systems and support Remote Source Data Review, further extending a multi-year, pre-existing relationship between Syneos Health and Protocol First.



The collaboration responds to the increasing demand from biopharmaceutical customers for digital solutions that break down silos between Sites, Sponsors, CROs and functional areas to accelerate the collection and review of clinical trial research data. The partnership further extends the expertise of Syneos Health with Protocol First’s products by delivering advanced knowledge transfer, product access, certification and other competitive benefits. The partnership grants Syneos Health a “First-to-Market” certification in terms of training and knowledge transfer for configuration of the Protocol First software products.

The enhanced collaboration furthers the ability of Syneos Health to combine Protocol First’s proprietary software solutions that integrate data from leading EHR systems into electronic data capture (EDC) with operational insights from Syneos Health Dynamic Assembly network — an open ecosystem of best-of-breed data and technology collaborators — to deliver fit-for-purpose customer solutions. Combining these approaches allows the companies to address customer nuances related to trial protocols, capturing and analyzing clinical trial data faster and more efficiently with the goal of accelerating product time-to-market. Syneos Health will use Protocol First’s unique P1 Source Upload solution for remote monitoring.

“This partnership with Protocol First further strengthens our Dynamic Assembly network and supports our strategy to bring creative solutions to research sites. By offering cutting-edge, innovative technologies and critical insights, we are working to help our clients bring medicines to market faster,” said Paul Colvin, President, Clinical Solutions, for Syneos Health. “Protocol First has been a leader in developing next-generation technology solutions for complex clinical trials, and we’re pleased that we could extend our partnership to improve patients’ lives.”