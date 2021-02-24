 

OMNIQ Corp. Announces $3.5-Million Expanded Project with a Multi-billion Dollar Global Metal Solutions Provider

﻿• Achieving record of over $17 Million Dollars in new orders since January 1, 2021
• Original $1.8 Million Order Doubles in Five-Months
• Project includes supply of mobile devices, software and services for the implementation of an advanced logistics program for product deliveries

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced an expanded project with a total value of approximately $3.5 million from a global metal solutions provider and one of the largest metals services company in North America. The original project was announced in September 2020, and the customer has now chosen to implement an upgraded solution.

The customer serves over 100,000 of its own customers through over 300 locations in the U.S. and operations in over a dozen countries. The company will use the hardware, software and services from OMNIQ for the implementation of a new logistics program that enhances the dissemination of information to their own customers about product deliveries. With a strong focus on improving efficiencies and quick delivery, the advanced logistics initiative will provide their customers with real-time updates on deliveries of orders, as well as telematics information from the delivery trucks.

"We are excited with the beginning of our 2021 fiscal year, achieving over $17 million of new orders since January 1st and to provide an upgraded solution to meet our customer’s computing needs supporting strategic efforts in achieving operational efficiency,” said Shai Lustgarten, President and CEO of OMNIQ. “While we are always delighted to bring on new clients, we enjoy getting deeper and wider with our customer base of industry leading enterprises.”

About OMNIQ Corp.
OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

