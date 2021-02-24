 

Rocky Mountain High Brands Gives Update on Form 10-Q Filings

24.02.2021   

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc., announced today that due to the number of inquiries regarding the quarterly financials of the Company (OTCPK: RMHB), it is providing the following information and update.

As previously announced, the Company changed audit firms some months ago. In working with the new audit firm, some difficult accounting questions were encountered in connection with the acquisition of the assets of Raw Pharma LLC. The Company and its auditors interacted with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on these questions. After discussion with the SEC and with the answer to these questions, the Company and its auditors have a clear path to completion of the audit process. The Company is now in the process of moving forward as quickly as possible to complete and file the Form 10-Q documents for the second and third quarters of 2020.

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCPK: RMHB) is a consumer goods Company that specializes in health and wellness products. Our continued devotion to advance this space where possible has afforded us strategic opportunities to accelerate the overall outlook for the future of the Company. Our mission is to assist others in their journey to live productive, fulfilling, and healthy lives.

For information, please visit: www.hempd.com

Information about Forward-Looking Statements: This release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company’s filings with the SEC. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Paul Knopick
pknopick@eandecommunications.com
940.262.3584




Disclaimer

