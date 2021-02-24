 

Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. Strikes Deal with Grassfire Distro

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 15:00  |  34   |   |   

Leading distribution company will sell ACTX products in the nation’s hottest cannabis market

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. (Ticker: OTC:ACTX), stated it entered into an agreement with Grassfire Distro. Under the terms of the agreement, Grassfire Distro will sell and distribute Advanced Container Technologies’ products in the state of Oklahoma.

Grassfire Distro is one of the leading providers of cannabis products and accessories in the state of Oklahoma. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, nutrients, and now the ACTX line of packaging, including exit bags, retail containers, and its patented Medtainer system.

Oklahoma is now the biggest medical marijuana market in the country on a per capita basis, according to Politico News. Sales in the state have quickly surpassed $1 billion since legalization, and about 10 percent of the state’s population have acquired medical marijuana cards over the last two years – by far the highest percent of any state in the nation.

To meet that demand, Oklahoma has more than 9,000 licensed marijuana businesses, including nearly 2,000 dispensaries and almost 6,000 grow operations. In comparison, Colorado—the country’s oldest recreational marijuana market, with a population almost 50 percent larger than Oklahoma—has barely half as many licensed dispensaries and less than 20 percent as many grow operations.

“What is happening in Oklahoma is almost unprecedented among the 35 states that have legalized marijuana in some form,” according to Politico. “Oklahoma’s program has generated a hefty amount of tax revenue while avoiding some of the pitfalls of more intensely regulated programs.”

Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. CEO Doug Heldoorn said he believes that the partnership with Grassfire Distro will lead to increased sales opportunities for the company. “Having our products offered through one of the largest and most respected distribution companies in the state is good for our business,” Mr. Heldoorn stated. “Since we offer products needed throughout the cannabis eco-system - from growers and distributors to dispensaries and consumers – we anticipate increased demand for our products throughout the Grassfire Distro network.”

ACTX sells a variety of packaging solutions for the cannabis industry, including the Medtainer – a unique, air-tight packaging system that features a built-in grinder. Originally engineered as a solution to grind and store medications for pediatric and geriatric patients, the Medtainer has now been adopted into diverse markets including culinary, cannabis, and veterinary medicine. The product is manufactured with FDA-approved medical grade plastics and is certified child resistant. 

About Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. is in the businesses of selling and distributing hydroponic containers called GrowPods; and designing, branding and selling proprietary medical grade containers that can store pharmaceuticals, herbs, teas and other solids or liquids, and can grind and shred herbs; as well as selling other products and accessories, such as humidity control inserts, odor-proof bags, lighters, and plastic lighter holders; and provides private labeling and branding for purchasers of the Company’s containers and the other products. For more information visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes predictions or information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

Company Contact:
(951) 381-2555
info@advancedcontainertechnologies.com

Investor Relations:
Stuart Smith
SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc.
512-267-2430
ssmith@smallcapvoice.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. Strikes Deal with Grassfire Distro Leading distribution company will sell ACTX products in the nation’s hottest cannabis marketCORONA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. (Ticker: OTC:ACTX), stated it entered into an agreement with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. CEO Comments on the Global Cannabis Packaging Market
09.02.21
Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. (ACTX) Positioned to Capitalize on Potential Federal Legalization