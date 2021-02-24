AIM ImmunoTech’s Subsidiary Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European Medicines Agency for Ampligen to Treat Pancreatic Cancer

Medications that have been designated as Orphan products by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), once commercially approved in the European Union (EU), receive benefits including up to ten years of protection from market competition from similar medicines with similar active component and indication for use that are not shown to be clinically superior.

AIM announced earlier this month that the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products of the EMA had recommended that Ampligen receive the designation for pancreatic cancer. The company has now received the official approval of that designation.

Prof. Casper van Eijck, M.D. Ph.D., the lead investigator for the expanded access program (EAP) for Ampligen at Erasmus Medical Center, stated, “We are pleased to report that the EMA has approved Ampligen for orphan medicinal product designation. Pancreatic cancer is the seventh leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide with over 458,000 worldwide cases of pancreatic cancer in 2018 alone. Despite advancements in the detection and management of pancreatic cancer, the 5-year survival rate is only 5-10%. Due to the positive and statistically significant survival results, versus historical controls, that we observed when using Ampligen in patients with locally advanced/metastatic pancreatic cancer–after systemic chemotherapy–we believe that Ampligen has the potential to be a meaningful extension of the standard of care for advanced pancreatic cancer. We are currently writing the manuscript describing the results of our study and are planning to investigate Ampligen further in the follow-up pancreatic cancer Phase 2/3 clinical trial and in a Phase 1 trial in combination with check point inhibitors at Erasmus Medical Center.”

Kazem Kazempour, Ph.D., at Amarex Clinical Research, commented, “We are working closely with AIM in the United States to attain FDA ‘fast-track’ status, as well as possible FDA ‘breakthrough’ designations, and to obtain IND authorizations to conduct a follow-up pancreatic cancer Phase 2/3 clinical trial with sites in the Netherlands at Erasmus MC under Prof. van Eijck, and also at major cancer research centers in the United States.”