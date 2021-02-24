 

Mojave Samples16.2g/t Gold on Reconnaissance of the Sonora Gold Property

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 15:30  |  60   |   |   

Mojave Gold Corp Updates the Sonora Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojave Gold Corp. (CSE: MOJ) (OTCBB: MOJGF) (“Mojave” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results as shown in Table #1 from work completed in December and January on the project that focused on detailed geological mapping and chip sampling of mineralization of two important mineralized zones (Sonora Copper and Caracahui).

New Developments:

  • The overall strike length of the structures and extent of associated mineralization are greater than originally anticipated.
  • Mineralized structures have been mapped for over three kilometres, often reaching over 70 metres in width.
  • In total, the now labelled Sonora Copper West Structure (SCWS) has been observed to extend more than 8.5 kilometres in cumulative length, often reaching over 70 metres in width.
  • Mineralized vein breccias have been identified over several kilometres in length and are observed to obtain widths of several tens of metres.

Greg Bronson, CEO of Mojave states:

“We are very pleased with the results from our inaugural geological mapping and sampling program. In particular, the indication that most of the known mineralization may occur along the same structure is exciting as it demonstrates a large exploration target. Rock sampling also confirms significant gold concentrations occurring along the known strike length of the Sonora Copper West Structure”.

DETAILS AND OBSERVATIONS OF THE DECEMBER – JANUARY PROGRAM

Detailed mapping at 1:1,000 scale was completed over approximately 30 ha of the Sonora Cooper zone. The Sonora Cooper mineralized area contains large structures often reaching over 70 m in width, that were mapped in detail for over 500 m along strike.

Approximately 20 ha of the Caracahui mineralized zone were mapped at 1:1,000. Mojave geologists mapped breccia-vein structures and quartz veins averaging 1.5 m in width for more than 400 m along strike. Combined exposure length of the breccia-veins totals over 1,000 m.

The mineralization associated with the mapped structures is found in quartz veins and quartz barite breccia veins often displaying stockwork, ‘sponge’ and bladed textures. Gold mineralization is associated with limonite, jarosite, goethite, specularite and hematite. Also noted are common to abundant copper oxides, primarily chrysocolla.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mojave Samples16.2g/t Gold on Reconnaissance of the Sonora Gold Property Mojave Gold Corp Updates the Sonora Gold ProjectVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mojave Gold Corp. (CSE: MOJ) (OTCBB: MOJGF) (“Mojave” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results as shown in Table #1 from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
Mojave Announces Stock Option Grant
12.02.21
Notice of Default Update