Mojave Samples16.2g/t Gold on Reconnaissance of the Sonora Gold Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojave Gold Corp. (CSE: MOJ) (OTCBB: MOJGF) (“ Mojave ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce assay results as shown in Table #1 from work completed in December and January on the project that focused on detailed geological mapping and chip sampling of mineralization of two important mineralized zones (Sonora Copper and Caracahui).

The overall strike length of the structures and extent of associated mineralization are greater than originally anticipated.

Mineralized structures have been mapped for over three kilometres, often reaching over 70 metres in width.

In total, the now labelled Sonora Copper West Structure (SCWS) has been observed to extend more than 8.5 kilometres in cumulative length, often reaching over 70 metres in width.

Mineralized vein breccias have been identified over several kilometres in length and are observed to obtain widths of several tens of metres.

Greg Bronson, CEO of Mojave states:

“We are very pleased with the results from our inaugural geological mapping and sampling program. In particular, the indication that most of the known mineralization may occur along the same structure is exciting as it demonstrates a large exploration target. Rock sampling also confirms significant gold concentrations occurring along the known strike length of the Sonora Copper West Structure”.

DETAILS AND OBSERVATIONS OF THE DECEMBER – JANUARY PROGRAM

Detailed mapping at 1:1,000 scale was completed over approximately 30 ha of the Sonora Cooper zone. The Sonora Cooper mineralized area contains large structures often reaching over 70 m in width, that were mapped in detail for over 500 m along strike.

Approximately 20 ha of the Caracahui mineralized zone were mapped at 1:1,000. Mojave geologists mapped breccia-vein structures and quartz veins averaging 1.5 m in width for more than 400 m along strike. Combined exposure length of the breccia-veins totals over 1,000 m.

The mineralization associated with the mapped structures is found in quartz veins and quartz barite breccia veins often displaying stockwork, ‘sponge’ and bladed textures. Gold mineralization is associated with limonite, jarosite, goethite, specularite and hematite. Also noted are common to abundant copper oxides, primarily chrysocolla.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below: