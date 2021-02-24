 

American Lithium Named to TSX Venture Exchange “Venture 50”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: LI, OTCQB: LIACF, Frankfurt: 5LA1) is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2021 TSX Venture 50, an annual ranking of top performing listed companies on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The 2021 TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top performing listed companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. The selection is based on year-over-year performance across three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2020.

American Lithium Interview with Founder Andrew Bowering

“We are very pleased to be recognized in the 2021 TSX Venture 50,” stated Michael Kobler, CEO of American Lithium. “The past year has seen American Lithium reach new highs as we continue to forge ahead on our large-scale TLC Lithium Project in Nevada and now that we have agreed to acquire Plateau Energy Metals to create a leading diversified lithium development Company, I would also like to take this opportunity, on behalf of our Board of Directors, to thank our team at American Lithium for their hard work and to our shareholders for their support along the way.”

About American Lithium

American Lithium is actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium deposits within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. The company is currently exploring and developing the TLC lithium project located in the highly prospective Esmeralda lithium district in Nevada. TLC is close to infrastructure, 3.5 hours south of the Tesla Gigafactory, and in the same basinal environment as Albemarle’s Silver Peak lithium mine, and several advancing deposits and resources, including Ioneer Ltd.’s (formerly Global Geoscience) Rhyolite Ridge and Cypress Development Corp.’s Clayton Valley Project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of American Lithium Corp

”Michael Kobler”
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

American Lithium Corp.
Email: info@americanlithiumcorp.com
Website: www.americanlithium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

Statements in this release that are forward-looking information are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here. Information provided in this release is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. All such forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by American Lithium management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements, however, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information or statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include those described under the heading “Risks Factors” in American Lithium’s most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.




Disclaimer

