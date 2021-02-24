Bragg Gaming Named to the TSXV Venture 50 List of Top Performers for 2020
Strong 2020 financial results led to Bragg’s inclusion in the prestigious group and its graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange
TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B gaming technology provider Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been named to the 2021 Venture 50, the TSX Venture Exchange’s flagship annual program showcasing the top performing TSXV-listed companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology.
Bragg’s strong results in 2020 led to its inclusion in the list of top performers and also led to Bragg’s January 27th graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange. The 2021 Venture 50 winners were selected based on year-over-year performance across three equally-weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2020.
“We were extremely pleased with our performance over the past year and are honoured to be included within this cohort of successful high-growth companies,” said Adam Arviv, CEO of Bragg Gaming. “We’re continuing the momentum into 2021, with plans for significant global expansion.”
About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a global B2B gaming technology platform provider. With operations across Europe and North America, Bragg is expanding into an international force within the burgeoning global online gaming market. Bragg’s main brand is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business iGaming platform, casino content aggregator, managed sportsbook and managed services provider, offering cutting-edge content from leading studios.
For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:
Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group
info@bragg.games
For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Kelly Morgan
kelly.morgan@kaiserpartners.com
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group
tim@bragg.games
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking statements or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare