Bragg Gaming Named to the TSXV Venture 50 List of Top Performers for 2020

Strong 2020 financial results led to Bragg’s inclusion in the prestigious group and its graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B gaming technology provider Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been named to the 2021 Venture 50, the TSX Venture Exchange’s flagship annual program showcasing the top performing TSXV-listed companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology.

Bragg’s strong results in 2020 led to its inclusion in the list of top performers and also led to Bragg’s January 27th graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange. The 2021 Venture 50 winners were selected based on year-over-year performance across three equally-weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2020.