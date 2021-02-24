Inuvo’s IntentKey Generates B2B Leads at Scale by Uncovering Niche Audience Data

Inuvo’s client, an electronic components company, had been focused on growing their company by focusing on their existing customer base and through product expansion. When their strategy shifted towards targeting new customers, they initially turned to traditional digital tools, such as search, email marketing, social media, and some display to broadly target electrical engineers.

Inuvo, Inc., a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announces how the IntentKey AI technology expanded the customer base of a business-to-business electronic components company at scale, while also beating their customer acquisition (CPA) goal costs by 91%.

While they were happy with the results of these efforts, they were equally as excited to test new digital technologies that might help them reach their niche target audience of electrical component buyers, design engineers, maintenance professionals/plant managers, and contract manufacturers. For the test, the client established a CPA goal based on the results of previous digital campaigns and Inuvo delivered new sales leads at a cost that beat the CPA goal by 91%. Most astounding was that these results were realized during an extraordinary online retail environment due to COVID-19.

In addition to the outstanding performance, the client benefited strategically from the insights only the IntentKey can deliver about the various niche audiences their products serve. Campaign data revealed users with interests related to energy, chemical and petroleum, and other business services industries were most likely to convert. These audiences also tended to rely on research with feedback from websites like reddit.com, where specialty threads allowed them to connect with their peers and like-minded individuals in the industries which they work to get help solving problems and to make better purchasing decisions. Most interestingly, the audiences also associated strongly with hobby enthusiasts, demonstrating a propensity to consume vast amounts of online content centered around personal hobbies, with interests in woodworking, NASCAR, hunting, dirt biking, and motocross racing.