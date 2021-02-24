Loncor Continues to Define Four Extensive Mineralized Trends to Southeast of Key Adumbi Deposit
TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Resources Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce that recent soil geochemical results have outlined four significant, undrilled mineralised trends at its 84.68%-owned Imbo Project. The focus of greenfields exploration by Loncor at Imbo East, along trend to the southeast from the 2.5 million ounce Adumbi, Kitenge and Manzako deposits (inferred mineral resources of 30.65 million tonnes grading 2.54 g/t Au) previously delineated in the northwest of the 122 square kilometre project area. Core drilling is currently being undertaken at Adumbi to increase this resource base.
Analytical results have now been received for all soil samples from the completed 5.4 kilometre by 2.3 kilometre grid, east of the Imbo River where soil samples were collected every 40 metres on lines 160 metres apart. Geological mapping, soil geochemical, rock chips and channel sampling of old colonial trenches and artisanal workings have outlined four significant mineralised trends - Esio Wapi, Museveni, Mungo Iko and Paradis - approximately 8 to 10 kilometres southeast of the Adumbi deposit (see Figures 1 and 2 below).
At Esio Wapi, soil geochemical results have outlined a number of plus 130 ppb Au (parts per billion) gold in soil anomalies with a maximum value of 2,230 ppb Au over a 1.9 kilometre long mineralised trend (see Figure 2 below). As announced previously (see Loncor’s press release dated September 21, 2020), channel sample results from old colonial workings included 19.80 metres grading 1.58 g/t Au (open to the northeast), 8 metres grading 1.11 g/t Au and 5.0 metres grading 1.65 g/t Au in brecciated banded ironstone (BIF) and metasediment. Individual rock sample values included 15.10 g/t and 7.88 g/t Au in quartz veins, 6.39 g/t and 3.08 g/t Au in BIF and 9.06 g/t, 7.91 g/t and 3.24 g/t Au in metasediments.
On the Paradis trend, soil sample results have outlined a broad 1.0 kilometre trend (plus 130 ppb Au) with maximum value of 870 ppb Au. Significant channel samples along the Paradis trend include 6.8 metres grading 5.44 g/t Au (open to the southwest) in metasediments with quartz veins. Individual rock sample values included 22.40 g/t, 5.84 g/t and 2.31 g/t Au in quartz veins.
On the Museveni mineralized trend, anomalous soil samples and artisanal workings occur over a strike of 3.2 kilometres with a maximum value of 5,850 ppb Au in soils. Channel samples from the artisanal workings include 6.0 metres grading 4.37 g/t Au and 1.40 metres grading 62.10 g/t Au and represent high grade quartz veins in metasediment. Individual rock sample values included 53.90 g/t, 32.80 g/t and 32.60 g/t Au in quartz veins and 18.10 g/t Au in metasediment.
0 Kommentare