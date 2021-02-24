 

Loncor Continues to Define Four Extensive Mineralized Trends to Southeast of Key Adumbi Deposit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 15:15  |  51   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Resources Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce that recent soil geochemical results have outlined four significant, undrilled mineralised trends at its 84.68%-owned Imbo Project. The focus of greenfields exploration by Loncor at Imbo East, along trend to the southeast from the 2.5 million ounce Adumbi, Kitenge and Manzako deposits (inferred mineral resources of 30.65 million tonnes grading 2.54 g/t Au) previously delineated in the northwest of the 122 square kilometre project area. Core drilling is currently being undertaken at Adumbi to increase this resource base.

Analytical results have now been received for all soil samples from the completed 5.4 kilometre by 2.3 kilometre grid, east of the Imbo River where soil samples were collected every 40 metres on lines 160 metres apart. Geological mapping, soil geochemical, rock chips and channel sampling of old colonial trenches and artisanal workings have outlined four significant mineralised trends - Esio Wapi, Museveni, Mungo Iko and Paradis - approximately 8 to 10 kilometres southeast of the Adumbi deposit (see Figures 1 and 2 below).  

At Esio Wapi, soil geochemical results have outlined a number of plus 130 ppb Au (parts per billion) gold in soil anomalies with a maximum value of 2,230 ppb Au over a 1.9 kilometre long mineralised trend (see Figure 2 below). As announced previously (see Loncor’s press release dated September 21, 2020), channel sample results from old colonial workings included 19.80 metres grading 1.58 g/t Au (open to the northeast), 8 metres grading 1.11 g/t Au and 5.0 metres grading 1.65 g/t Au in brecciated banded ironstone (BIF) and metasediment. Individual rock sample values included 15.10 g/t and 7.88 g/t Au in quartz veins, 6.39 g/t and 3.08 g/t Au in BIF and 9.06 g/t, 7.91 g/t and 3.24 g/t Au in metasediments.

On the Paradis trend, soil sample results have outlined a broad 1.0 kilometre trend (plus 130 ppb Au) with maximum value of 870 ppb Au. Significant channel samples along the Paradis trend include 6.8 metres grading 5.44 g/t Au (open to the southwest) in metasediments with quartz veins. Individual rock sample values included 22.40 g/t, 5.84 g/t and 2.31 g/t Au in quartz veins.

On the Museveni mineralized trend, anomalous soil samples and artisanal workings occur over a strike of 3.2 kilometres with a maximum value of 5,850 ppb Au in soils.  Channel samples from the artisanal workings include 6.0 metres grading 4.37 g/t Au and 1.40 metres grading 62.10 g/t Au and represent high grade quartz veins in metasediment. Individual rock sample values included 53.90 g/t, 32.80 g/t and 32.60 g/t Au in quartz veins and 18.10 g/t Au in metasediment.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Loncor Continues to Define Four Extensive Mineralized Trends to Southeast of Key Adumbi Deposit TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Loncor Resources Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce that recent soil geochemical results have outlined four significant, undrilled mineralised …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin