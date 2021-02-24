Loncor Continues to Define Four Extensive Mineralized Trends to Southeast of Key Adumbi Deposit

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Resources Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce that recent soil geochemical results have outlined four significant, undrilled mineralised trends at its 84.68%-owned Imbo Project. The focus of greenfields exploration by Loncor at Imbo East, along trend to the southeast from the 2.5 million ounce Adumbi, Kitenge and Manzako deposits (inferred mineral resources of 30.65 million tonnes grading 2.54 g/t Au) previously delineated in the northwest of the 122 square kilometre project area. Core drilling is currently being undertaken at Adumbi to increase this resource base.

Analytical results have now been received for all soil samples from the completed 5.4 kilometre by 2.3 kilometre grid, east of the Imbo River where soil samples were collected every 40 metres on lines 160 metres apart. Geological mapping, soil geochemical, rock chips and channel sampling of old colonial trenches and artisanal workings have outlined four significant mineralised trends - Esio Wapi, Museveni, Mungo Iko and Paradis - approximately 8 to 10 kilometres southeast of the Adumbi deposit (see Figures 1 and 2 below).