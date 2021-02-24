 

Caniapiscau (Kaneiapishkau) a new gold district in Quebec developed by Stelmine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 15:21  |  35   |   |   

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stelmine Canada (STH-TSXV) wishes to leave a footprint on its gold discoveries in the eastern Opinaca metasedimentary basin and designates this new district under the name of Caniapiscau (Kaneiapishkau). Four years ago, Stelmine took the audacious gamble to focus its exploration within the eastern portion of the basin. The Company’s objective was to become a pioneer in a poorly explored area and establish its gold potential. The results of our work proved to be remarkably profitable leading to the discovery of new gold showings and prospects.

Isabelle Proulx, President and CEO of Stelmine confirms: “It became necessary to designate this new gold district so to separate it from the James Bay area to the west and validate its new potential.”

In conferring the Caniapiscau label to this district, Stelmine emphasizes the gratification and prominence bestowed to the continuation of its exploration program while promoting worldwide a new high gold potential district. The Company will prove the eastern continuity of the Opinaca basin gold potential.

Naming the Caniapiscau district will allow Stelmine to distinguish itself from other companies exploring the western area of the sedimentary basin, better known for developing numerous gold prospects and mines within the Eeyou Istchee Territory (ex: Éléonore mine, Zone 32, La Pointe).

The vast region currently investigated by Stelmine centered roughly 100 km from Fermont, Quebec-Labrador, encompass an area of 37,790 km2. The Company holds more than 1,198 claims in the area, including the Courcy and Mercator properties. Stelmine strongly believes this territory carries sufficient potential to become the next mining camp of northern Québec.

The name of Caniapiscau or (Kaneiapishkau) in Innu signifies “the rocky point”. The area is of great importance for the Innus, Cris and Naskapis First Nations containing patrimonial sites resulting from gatherings et bartering between the early inhabitants. Thus, the Kaneiapishkau lake and major affluents formed a major waterway in northeastern Quebec.

Follow us on www.Stelmine.com and on our Facebook page (Stelmine Canada).

About Stelmine 
Stelmine is a junior mining exploration company which concentrates its activities in the Province of Québec. Stelmine holds 1,574 claims on the eastern part of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin, which contains zones with a high potential for gold deposit discovery in geological contexts similar to the one leading to discovery of the Eleonore Mine. Its capital stock consists of 45,896,188 issued and outstanding shares.    

Forward-looking statements  

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be”, “expected” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the listing and trading of the Corporation’s common shares on the CSE and the availability of a listing statement on the CSE’s website and on SEDAR are based on the Company’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.  

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information :

Isabelle Proulx
President and CEO 		Christian Guilbaud
Business Development
418-626-6333 514-813-7862
info@stelmine.com  

A map accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9b14f63-1a78-4f41 ...




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Caniapiscau (Kaneiapishkau) a new gold district in Quebec developed by Stelmine QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stelmine Canada (STH-TSXV) wishes to leave a footprint on its gold discoveries in the eastern Opinaca metasedimentary basin and designates this new district under the name of Caniapiscau …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin