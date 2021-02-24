 

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 15:23  |  32   |   |   

To
NASDAQ Copenhagen

   Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100  København Ø
www.rd.dk

 
Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622
 

 24 February 2021


Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as at Friday 19 February 2021. Please find the data in the attached file.


The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.


Please note that the information for ISIN code DK0004616794 is incorrectly specified as cash loans. The error is expected to be corrected for the next publication.


Yours sincerely

The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments




