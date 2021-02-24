 

Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market to Ride on the Back of High Prevalence of Hypertension Cases Worldwide TMR

-Substantial efforts are being made to address the challenges associated with the hypertension treatment, which causes several health complications. High prevalence of hypertension to boost demand for blood pressure cuffs

 - For neonatal and pediatric patient community, the introduction of various blood pressure cuffs is likely to provide numerous choices for this niche patient community

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypertension is perceived to be a long-term health condition that is likely to increase blood pressure in the arteries. It is also known as blood pressure. Hypertension causes serious health complications and raises the risk of cardiovascular disease, strokes, and deaths. It is a global issue, which remains to be among the world's leading causes of premature death. In Asia Pacific and Africa regions, the prevalence of hypertension is quite high. It is more prevalent in lower - middle to middle-income countries, where it is caused by the absence of medical facilities in such areas, long-term consequences of the disease, and lack of understanding of the symptoms. High prevalence of hypertension is estimated to play an important role in the expansion of the global blood pressure cuffs market over the forecast timeline, from 2019 to 2027. The WHO also indicated that around 40 percent of the total population has high blood pressure, which has led to a high demand for accurate and effective blood pressure monitoring devices across the globe.

The global blood pressure cuffs market is anticipated to clock a growth rate of ~8% CAGR over the forecast tenure, from 2019 to 2027. The development of the global blood pressure cuffs market is expected to be influenced by an increasing pool of pediatric and adult patients and an increase in self-diagnosis for the management of hypertension, particularly in developing markets. In addition, approval of new digital cuffs is further anticipated to drive the demand for blood pressure cuff in the near future.

 

Key Findings of Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Study

Increasing Popularity of Public-use Blood Pressure Kiosks to Spell Growth

For several individuals, hypertension treatment is difficult and therefore various steps are taken for its constant monitoring. There are multiple ways of tracking blood pressure, comprising public-use blood pressure kiosks. The use of blood pressure kiosks helps a patient to diagnose and treat hypertension correctly. The FDA has approved public-use blood pressure kiosks, which is likely to foster growth of the global blood pressure cuffs market over the analysis timeline, from 2019 to 2027. These automated systems are placed in numerous retail pharmacies that provide data monitoring and integration into clinical systems. They are also easy to use and is accessible at lower cost. In the United States, blood pressure kiosks are used over one million times a day. Proper cuffs are therefore advised by physicians and pharmacists to provide accurate blood pressure readings. Thus, the key reasons for the recommendation of blood pressure kiosks to patients need to be acknowledged by health professionals, which is likely to drive the demand for blood pressure cuffs.

