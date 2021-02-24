 

DGAP-News Pacific Green Appoints Jose Lobo as Vice President of Business Development, Latin America

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.02.2021, 15:30  |  49   |   |   

DGAP-News: Pacific Green Technologies Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Pacific Green Appoints Jose Lobo as Vice President of Business Development, Latin America

24.02.2021 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pacific Green Appoints Jose Lobo as Vice President of Business Development, Latin America

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 24,2021 / Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "PGTK", (OTCQB:PGTK)) announces the appointment of Jose Lobo as Vice President of Business Development, Latin America, effective February 1st, 2021.

Over the last 20 years, Jose Lobo has been developing green energy projects throughout Latin America with a specific focus on wind turbines, concentrated solar power (CSP), hydro and photovoltaic (PV) power generation facilities.

As the founder and Managing Director of Tambo3 Consultants, Jose was previously the Vice President of Development, Latin America for SolarReserve, Jose has been responsible for the development of over one gigawatt of CSP projects in the region, for both public and private sector clients.

Scott Poulter, PGTK's Chairman and Chief Executive, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Jose to Pacific Green. Jose has a two-decade track record of delivering large-scale energy projects in Latin America. The region is a key part of Pacific Green's strategy and Jose's deep understanding of the region's renewable energy infrastructure will be instrumental in achieving Pacific Green's growth in the region."

Jose Lobo commented: "I am thrilled to join Pacific Green and look forward to developing the Company's business in Latin America. With Pacific Green's portfolio of renewable technologies and well-established industrial supply chain for large scale projects, coupled with my experience and understanding of the Latin America market, I believe we are well positioned to take advantage of the region's rapidly expanding renewable energy market."

In addition to various Director level roles for E.CL (now Engie), Endesa Chile and Mirosolar, Jose holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Universidad Técnica Federico Santa Maria, a diploma in Business Administration from the Universidad de Chile and a diploma in Projects Evaluation from the Universidad Católica de Chile.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Pacific Green Appoints Jose Lobo as Vice President of Business Development, Latin America DGAP-News: Pacific Green Technologies Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Pacific Green Appoints Jose Lobo as Vice President of Business Development, Latin America 24.02.2021 / 15:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2020 Full Year Results
DGAP-News: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020 - Bewertungseffekte und Einmalaufwendungen belasten - Basis für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse trauert um Mehrheitsgesellschafter Heinz Hermann ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Places First Order for 25-Minute Covid-19 RT-PCR Tests
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate mit vorläufigen Zahlen für 2020: Umsatz innerhalb der Prognose, EBITDA und bereinigtes ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG exceeds expectations and reports order backlog at record level
DGAP-News: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies jointly develops AI-Platform for Cardiovascular Diseases that ...
DGAP-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2020 Annual Report and Accounts
EQS-News: Relief berichtet: NeuroRx gab bekannt, dass RLF-100(TM) bei Patienten mit kritischer Covid-19 und ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
DGAP-News: BIT Capital: Berliner Asset Manager durchbricht Milliarden-Euro-Grenze
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG übertrifft Prognose, kündigt erstmals Dividende an und präsentiert neuen ...
DGAP-News: Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires state-of-the-art project development 'Weitblick 1.7' ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I schließt überzeichnete Privatplatzierung ab
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein