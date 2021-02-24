DGAP-News: Pacific Green Technologies Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Pacific Green Appoints Jose Lobo as Vice President of Business Development, Latin America 24.02.2021 / 15:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 24,2021 / Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "PGTK", (OTCQB:PGTK)) announces the appointment of Jose Lobo as Vice President of Business Development, Latin America, effective February 1st, 2021.

Over the last 20 years, Jose Lobo has been developing green energy projects throughout Latin America with a specific focus on wind turbines, concentrated solar power (CSP), hydro and photovoltaic (PV) power generation facilities.

As the founder and Managing Director of Tambo3 Consultants, Jose was previously the Vice President of Development, Latin America for SolarReserve, Jose has been responsible for the development of over one gigawatt of CSP projects in the region, for both public and private sector clients.

Scott Poulter, PGTK's Chairman and Chief Executive, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Jose to Pacific Green. Jose has a two-decade track record of delivering large-scale energy projects in Latin America. The region is a key part of Pacific Green's strategy and Jose's deep understanding of the region's renewable energy infrastructure will be instrumental in achieving Pacific Green's growth in the region."

Jose Lobo commented: "I am thrilled to join Pacific Green and look forward to developing the Company's business in Latin America. With Pacific Green's portfolio of renewable technologies and well-established industrial supply chain for large scale projects, coupled with my experience and understanding of the Latin America market, I believe we are well positioned to take advantage of the region's rapidly expanding renewable energy market."

In addition to various Director level roles for E.CL (now Engie), Endesa Chile and Mirosolar, Jose holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Universidad Técnica Federico Santa Maria, a diploma in Business Administration from the Universidad de Chile and a diploma in Projects Evaluation from the Universidad Católica de Chile.