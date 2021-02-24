Facedrive Selected For 2021 TSX Venture Top 50 List

“We are honored to be recognized as a 2021 Top 50 company within the TSX Venture Exchange. This is another validation point of the hard work and dedication of all the people in our organization. In 2021, we look forward to bringing more success to our company and furthering ESG agenda across all verticals we operate in,” said Sayan Navaratnam, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Facedrive.

Facedrive Inc. (“ Facedrive ”) (TSXV:FD), (OTC:FDVRF), a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (“ TSX Venture Exchange ”) has recognized Facedrive as a 2021 Top 50 Company, and a Top 10 Company in the Technology sector. The 2021 TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of top performers and the strongest companies on TSX Venture Exchange over the last year selected based on three equally weighted criteria: by share price appreciation, trading volume amount and market capitalization growth.

As part of the award, the TSX Venture Exchange recorded an overview of Facedrive. To view the video, please click here, and for the complete list of 2020 TSX Venture 50, click here.

