Facedrive Selected For 2021 TSX Venture Top 50 List

Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV:FD), (OTC:FDVRF), a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (“TSX Venture Exchange”) has recognized Facedrive as a 2021 Top 50 Company, and a Top 10 Company in the Technology sector. The 2021 TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of top performers and the strongest companies on TSX Venture Exchange over the last year selected based on three equally weighted criteria: by share price appreciation, trading volume amount and market capitalization growth.

“We are honored to be recognized as a 2021 Top 50 company within the TSX Venture Exchange. This is another validation point of the hard work and dedication of all the people in our organization. In 2021, we look forward to bringing more success to our company and furthering ESG agenda across all verticals we operate in,” said Sayan Navaratnam, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Facedrive.

As part of the award, the TSX Venture Exchange recorded an overview of Facedrive. To view the video, please click here, and for the complete list of 2020 TSX Venture 50, click here.

About Facedrive

Facedrive is a multi-faceted “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. As part of this commitment, Facedrive’s vision is to fulfil its mandate through a number of verticals that either leverage existing technologies of the Company or project synergies with existing lines of business (the “Facedrive Verticals”). The Facedrive Verticals include its rideshare business (“Facedrive Rideshare”), sustainable e-commerce platform (“Facedrive Marketplace”), food-delivery service (“Facedrive Foods”), e-social platform (“Facedrive Social”) and its contact-tracing and sustainable health services business (“Facedrive Health”).

Facedrive Rideshare was among the first to offer a wide variety of environmentally and socially responsible solutions in the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) space, planting thousands of trees based on user consumption and offering choices between electric, hybrid and conventional vehicles (including, more recently, electric and hybrid vehicles on a subscription basis through Steer). Facedrive Marketplace offers curated merchandise created from sustainably sourced materials. Facedrive Foods offers contactless delivery of a wide variety of foods right to consumers’ doorsteps, with a focus on doing so in a socially and environmentally-conscious manner. Facedrive Social strives to keep people connected in a physically-distanced world through its HiQ and other e-socialization platforms that invite users to interact based on common interests and by offering gamification and mutual community support features. Facedrive Health strives to develop and offer innovative technological solutions to the most acute health challenges including its proprietary TraceSCAN wearable technology for contact tracing. Facedrive envisions changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce, social and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone, and is currently operational in Canada and the United States.

