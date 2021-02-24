 

2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced

National CineMedia (NCM), the U.S. representative to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, is proud to present the winning teams of the 2020/2021 U.S. Young Lions competitions. Close to 500 entries were submitted this year from teams of young professionals working for advertising, digital, media, creative, and PR agencies and new this year, in-house marketing teams.

2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winning Teams (all of the winning campaigns can be viewed here.):

  • Digital: Vanessa de Beaumont – DAVID & Helen Rieger – MullenLowe
  • Film: Eduardo Balloussier – Grey New York & Nico Cortinove – Phenomenon
  • Marketer: Melissa Friedman – LiveNation & Abby Tompkins – Klarna
  • Media: Megan Dacey – Mindshare & Ann Kelsey – Mindshare
  • PR: Caitlin Corcoran – Mission & Mica Keeney – Mission
  • Print: Amari Lilton – Facebook & Ariana Pierre Yanes – Area 23

2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions 2nd and 3rd Place Teams:

  • Digital – 2nd Place: Meg Nuckolls – VMLY&R & Kenzie Tubbs – H&R Block
  • Digital – 3rd Place: Belen Aragon – TBWA\Chiat\Day & Jilly Ko – TBWA\Chiat\Day
  • Film – 2nd Place: Christina Swan – Digitas & Danny Weilandt – Digitas
  • Film – 3rd Place: Samantha Hodian – Digitas & Reed Holtzman - Digitas
  • Marketer – Runners-Up: Katie Price – Thrive Market & Caroline Zapatero – Peloton Interactive
  • Media – 2nd Place: Sydney Chaiken – OpenMind & Emily Quinn – Initiative
  • Media – 3rd Place: Megan Bradley – Mindshare & Megan Fowler – Mindshare
  • PR – 2nd Place: Andrea Corasanti – Weber Shandwick & Louisa Hager – Weber Shandwick
  • PR – 3rd Place: Leah Eser – E&J Gallo Wine & Mario Mejia – Hotwire
  • Print – 2nd Place: Isabella Guardia – Leo Burnett & Mariana Guarin – Leo Burnett
  • Print – 3rd Place: Kristen Coconis – Mosaic & Bryan Miguel – Havas

Each of the winning teams will compete (virtually or in-person) as “Team USA” in the global Young Lions competition at the 67th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the world’s leading celebration of creativity in communications, taking place from June 21-25, 2021.

