2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced

National CineMedia (NCM), the U.S. representative to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, is proud to present the winning teams of the 2020/2021 U.S. Young Lions competitions. Close to 500 entries were submitted this year from teams of young professionals working for advertising, digital, media, creative, and PR agencies and new this year, in-house marketing teams.

2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winning Teams (all of the winning campaigns can be viewed here.):