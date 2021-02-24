DIAGNOS Announces its Exclusive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Labtician Ophthalmics, a Leader in Canadian and International Eyecare Markets to Address Growing Needs in the Monitoring of Diabetic and Hypertensive Patients

BROSSARD, Quebec, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces its exclusive strategic partnership agreement with Labtician Ophthalmics (“Labtician”), a Toronto-based company with customers across Canada who will introduce and commercialize DIAGNOS AI platform to monitor ocular health and improve patient care in diabetic patients. An initial agreement with Labtician was announced on June 3rd, 2020.



In an effort to increase its footprint and accelerate its growth, DIAGNOS has decided to work with organizations that are active in similar markets. The formalization of this strategic partnership with Labtician will have the net effect of allowing access to new customers across Canada. DIAGNOS’ CARA solution allows close monitoring of the effects of medications used in retinal microcirculation to help professionals in their day-to-day screening of their patients.