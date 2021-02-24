 

DIAGNOS Announces its Exclusive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Labtician Ophthalmics, a Leader in Canadian and International Eyecare Markets to Address Growing Needs in the Monitoring of Diabetic and Hypertensive Patients

BROSSARD, Quebec, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces its exclusive strategic partnership agreement with Labtician Ophthalmics (“Labtician”), a Toronto-based company with customers across Canada who will introduce and commercialize DIAGNOS AI platform to monitor ocular health and improve patient care in diabetic patients. An initial agreement with Labtician was announced on June 3rd, 2020.

In an effort to increase its footprint and accelerate its growth, DIAGNOS has decided to work with organizations that are active in similar markets. The formalization of this strategic partnership with Labtician will have the net effect of allowing access to new customers across Canada. DIAGNOS’ CARA solution allows close monitoring of the effects of medications used in retinal microcirculation to help professionals in their day-to-day screening of their patients.

“We are pleased to be working with DIAGNOS in addressing growing needs in the monitoring of diabetic and hypertensive patients. For over 60 years, we’ve been world leaders in innovative eye care products, solutions, and resources for eyecare professionals and their patients. Through our extensive network, we commercialize our high-quality eyecare products as well as those of our forward-thinking partner companies in Canada and worldwide. We help companies through the complexities and nuances of Canadian and international markets, from prelaunch assistance and obtaining regulatory approval, to securing commercialization, and distribution channels,” explains Labtician President, Polydor Strouthos. 

“I am pleased to be working with the team at Labtician. Labtician brings a high-level of expertise in the Canadian healthcare marketplace. Our growth strategy is to create partnerships in select countries thereby leveraging local relationships to accelerate the adoption of DIAGNOS’ CARA AI Platform. Labtician is the ideal partner due to their long history of working closely with Canadian Optometric and Ophthalmology professionals dedicated to treating the effects of diabetes on the eyes and preventing vision loss,” explains DIAGNOS CEO, André Larente. 

