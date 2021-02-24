 

Geophysics and Drilling Work Begin on Courville Property

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pershimex Resources Corporation (« Pershimex » or « the Company ») (TSX Venture: PRO) announces that it has just signed a drilling contract with the company Forage Hébert from Amos. The new 2021 drilling campaign, with a minimum of 2,500 meters, is primarily aimed at increasing gold mineralization in the 100 vertical meters below the former Pershing-Manitou gold mine, where values of 33.3 g/t over 6.6 m were intercepted during the last campaign (Press release of July 22th, 2020). This new drilling campaign, which will begin in the week of March 3, will use a self-supporting drill to reduce the environmental impacts of the work. These works will confirm the lateral continuity of the gold mineralization below the mine surface crown pillar. The Company's goal is to define a high-grade gold envelope near the surface. Note that the surface crown pillar area is currently the subject of a resource calculation being calculated in accordance with Regulation 43-101 by 3D Geo-Solutions of Val-d'Or.

Pershimex announces that it has just started microgravimetry and geo-radar work on its Courville property. The purpose of this work is to locate as accurately as possible the underground infrastructure of the former Pershing-Manitou mine. This information will optimize the pit shell design required for the calculation resources and the engineering related to the surface pillar extraction. The Company has therefore mandated Abitibi Geophysics of Val d'Or to carry out the surveys. These are contained in the immediate vicinity of the old mine and will use a high-precision configuration. The coupling of two geophysical methods is commonly used to maximize the quality of the information collected.

Robert Gagnon, president and CEO of the Company stated: « The geophysics work we have just undertaken will allow us to confirm the position of the underground infrastructure and thus allow us to make significant progress in the evaluation work in progress. Following the completion of the geophysical surveys, drilling can begin, we expect work to begin on March 3. The Company is highly motivated and eager to start work with Forage Hébert, a pioneering company, using self-supporting drills to reduce the footprint of the survey work. »

This press release was prepared by Robert Gagnon, a professional geologist and president of Pershimex, a qualified person under Regulation 43-101.

For more information, please contact:

Robert Gagnon, President Jacques Levesque, CFO
   
Tél.:        (819) 825-2303 Tél:         (819) 797-4354

