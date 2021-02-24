Geophysics and Drilling Work Begin on Courville Property

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pershimex Resources Corporation (« Pershimex » or « the Company ») (TSX Venture: PRO) announces that it has just signed a drilling contract with the company Forage Hébert from Amos. The new 2021 drilling campaign, with a minimum of 2,500 meters, is primarily aimed at increasing gold mineralization in the 100 vertical meters below the former Pershing-Manitou gold mine, where values of 33.3 g/t over 6.6 m were intercepted during the last campaign (Press release of July 22th, 2020). This new drilling campaign, which will begin in the week of March 3, will use a self-supporting drill to reduce the environmental impacts of the work. These works will confirm the lateral continuity of the gold mineralization below the mine surface crown pillar. The Company's goal is to define a high-grade gold envelope near the surface. Note that the surface crown pillar area is currently the subject of a resource calculation being calculated in accordance with Regulation 43-101 by 3D Geo-Solutions of Val-d'Or.



Pershimex announces that it has just started microgravimetry and geo-radar work on its Courville property. The purpose of this work is to locate as accurately as possible the underground infrastructure of the former Pershing-Manitou mine. This information will optimize the pit shell design required for the calculation resources and the engineering related to the surface pillar extraction. The Company has therefore mandated Abitibi Geophysics of Val d'Or to carry out the surveys. These are contained in the immediate vicinity of the old mine and will use a high-precision configuration. The coupling of two geophysical methods is commonly used to maximize the quality of the information collected.