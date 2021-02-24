 

VERB to Offer Its Livestream eCommerce App Free to All Small Businesses in the U.S. Affected by the Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 15:32  |  62   |   |   

verbTEAMS, a powerful livestream ecommerce sales and marketing tool, can help small businesses, retailers, and entrepreneurs increase customer engagement and sales productivity in periods of extended remote work, social distancing, and pandemic related store closures

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a rapidly emerging market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications, today announced that it is offering its LIVE STREAM ECOMMERCE technology to small businesses all over the country for free to help navigate the challenges the pandemic has created. Through their verbTEAMS app, users can create their own QVC and Home Shopping Network-style live broadcasts showcasing and promoting their products or services with one big difference - viewers can actually click right in the livestream video broadcast and purchase in real-time. It also has an on-screen real-time interactive chat feature that produces a true social experience allowing viewers to ask questions of the host as well as chat with one another during the live broadcast. It’s as close as you can get to an actual in-store buying experience, and in many ways better, more engaging and more fun. Think Zoom and Shopify combined with your favorite live chat feature.

The verbTEAMS app with verbLIVE, its interactive livestream feature, is particularly effective for Shopify users as well as eBay and Etsy sellers. For Salesforce users, the app also has a special one-click Salesforce app synchronization. In an effort to help small businesses recover, and in many cases survive the effects of the pandemic, VERB is offering its app for free for 30 days to all small businesses in the U.S. The free offer is effective immediately and interested users can sign up here.

Available in mobile and desktop versions, the VERB app is easy-to-use and allows businesses and entrepreneurs to engage directly with customers during livestream sessions through clickable in-video icons to buy, receive additional product information, set up appointments, and other customizable interactive features, while offering real-time viewer interaction analytics to drive sales conversion rates in a friction-free sales setting.

