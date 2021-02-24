Lixte Biotechnology to Present Its Anti-Cancer Therapy Enhancer LB-100 at the Virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

During the corporate presentation and in one-on-one and small group investor meetings, John S. Kovach, M.D., Lixte founder and chief executive officer, will discuss the Company’s proprietary clinical stage compound LB-100, a first-in-class protein phosphatase (PP2A) inhibitor that increases the anti-tumor activity of standard chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and immunotherapy without increasing toxicity. LB-100 is initially being evaluated in three clinical treatment studies (phase 1b/2 for Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and Small Cell Lung Cancer, and in a phase 0 (human pharmacodynamic/pharmacokinetic study) in recurrent gliomas). LB-100 is also being tested for potential benefit in a rodent model of Angelman Syndrome, a severe neurodevelopmental disorder. There are no direct competitors for LB-100 known to Lixte in the clinic at present.

A webcast of Lixte’s H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available March 9th and 10th on the conference website beginning at 7:00 A.M. (EST) and in the Investor Information: News and Events section of the Company’s website at https://ir.lixte.com . A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the conference.

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. ( Nasdaq:LIXT ) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering drugs for more effective treatments for many forms of cancer and other serious common diseases. A major driver of cancer is defects in the switches that turn the biochemical pathways in cells on and off. Most cancer research over the past 30 years has focused on the “on” switches because the “off” switches, especially the master “off” switch protein phosphatase (PP2A), were believed to cause intolerable toxicity in patients. Lixte has achieved a breakthrough with its novel, first-in-class lead compound, PP2A inhibitor LB-100, by demonstrating that it is readily tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. This innovative approach encourages cancer cells, damaged by chemo or other cancer therapies, to continue to replicate before repairing the damage, leading to the more efficient death and elimination of those cells from the body. Lixte has partnered with top medical institutions and leading academic research centers to advance the clinical development of its compounds. The LB-100 compound, of which there are no competitors known to Lixte, is being tested in three clinical cancer treatment studies with others in planning. lixte.com