 

Lixte Biotechnology to Present Its Anti-Cancer Therapy Enhancer LB-100 at the Virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 15:35  |  46   |   |   

  • LB-100 is Currently in Clinical Studies for Four Cancer Targets:
    • Phase 1b/2 for Myelodysplastic (MDS) Syndromes
    • Phase 1b/2 for Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma
    • Phase 0 (Pharmacodynamics) for Glioblastoma Multiforme
    • Phase 1b for Small Cell Lung Cancer
    • Pre-clinical for Angelman Syndrome

EAST SETAUKET, NY, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT), a clinical-stage drug discovery company developing pharmacologically active drugs for use in cancer treatment, will participate in the virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, being held March 9-10, 2021. Investors may register and consult the conference agenda at the event website.

During the corporate presentation and in one-on-one and small group investor meetings, John S. Kovach, M.D., Lixte founder and chief executive officer, will discuss the Company’s proprietary clinical stage compound LB-100, a first-in-class protein phosphatase (PP2A) inhibitor that increases the anti-tumor activity of standard chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and immunotherapy without increasing toxicity. LB-100 is initially being evaluated in three clinical treatment studies (phase 1b/2 for Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and Small Cell Lung Cancer, and in a phase 0 (human pharmacodynamic/pharmacokinetic study) in recurrent gliomas). LB-100 is also being tested for potential benefit in a rodent model of Angelman Syndrome, a severe neurodevelopmental disorder. There are no direct competitors for LB-100 known to Lixte in the clinic at present.

A webcast of Lixte’s H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available March 9th and 10th on the conference website beginning at 7:00 A.M. (EST) and in the Investor Information: News and Events section of the Company’s website at https://ir.lixte.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the conference.

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:LIXT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering drugs for more effective treatments for many forms of cancer and other serious common diseases. A major driver of cancer is defects in the switches that turn the biochemical pathways in cells on and off. Most cancer research over the past 30 years has focused on the “on” switches because the “off” switches, especially the master “off” switch protein phosphatase (PP2A), were believed to cause intolerable toxicity in patients. Lixte has achieved a breakthrough with its novel, first-in-class lead compound, PP2A inhibitor LB-100, by demonstrating that it is readily tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. This innovative approach encourages cancer cells, damaged by chemo or other cancer therapies, to continue to replicate before repairing the damage, leading to the more efficient death and elimination of those cells from the body. Lixte has partnered with top medical institutions and leading academic research centers to advance the clinical development of its compounds. The LB-100 compound, of which there are no competitors known to Lixte, is being tested in three clinical cancer treatment studies with others in planning. lixte.com

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lixte Biotechnology to Present Its Anti-Cancer Therapy Enhancer LB-100 at the Virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference LB-100 is Currently in Clinical Studies for Four Cancer Targets: Phase 1b/2 for Myelodysplastic (MDS) SyndromesPhase 1b/2 for Advanced Soft Tissue SarcomaPhase 0 (Pharmacodynamics) for Glioblastoma MultiformePhase 1b for Small Cell Lung …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin