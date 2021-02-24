 

Clear Blue Technologies Named Top Performer on TSX Venture Exchange

The 2021 TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), the Smart Off-Grid company, today announced that it has been named to the 2021 TSX Venture 50, a ranking of top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. The ranking is comprised of five different industry sectors, with 10 companies from each represented.

“It’s an honor to be named to the TSX Venture 50,” said Miriam Tuerk, Co-founder and CEO of Clear Blue Technologies. “We are grateful to our customers, employees and investors for believing that our unique and innovative off-grid technology will be the key to ushering in a new age of clean and reliable power.”

Clear Blue was ranked as one of the top 10 performing companies in the Clean Technology and Life Sciences sector, with a share price appreciation and market cap growth of +414% in 2020. Clear Blue’s ranking was based on year-over-year performance, with December 31, 2020 being the cutoff date for the data used to calculate the rankings.

Each year, to showcase its top-performing stocks, the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) announces its list of top companies across the Clean Technology & Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology sectors. With over 1,600 companies listed on the TSX-V, in order to earn a spot on the list, companies must have market capitalization greater than $5 million CAD and a closing share price greater than $0.25 by the end of 2020. Additionally, companies must have a closing share price of at least $0.10 by the end of 2019.

Continues Tuerk, “Today there are over 3.8 billion people who are not yet able to connect to the internet. There is a global initiative underway to connect the under connected and we are looking forward to helping lead that charge.”

The TSX conducted an interview with Tuerk, which is accessible through the following link: https://vimeo.com/508704462/2e01aaec3a

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Wertpapier


