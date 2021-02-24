 

DGAP-News Episode Six Announces Additional $30 Million in Funding

Episode Six Announces Additional $30 Million in Funding

24.02.2021 / 16:00
Episode Six Announces Additional $30 Million in Funding

Series B investment comes nine months after securing $7 million of Series A

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Episode Six, the global provider of modern payment processing and banking infrastructure, today announced that it has secured an additional $30 million of investment, bringing its total capital raised to $40 million. This additional funding comes nine months after the company secured $7 million of its Series A funding. Episode Six's investors include HSBC, Mastercard, SBI Investment Co. Ltd., and Anthos Capital.

Episode Six will leverage its latest investment to continue to accelerate its global expansion across all regions and key financial markets, supporting clients across a broad range of verticals. The Company will continue delivering flexible and extensible technology that powers digital transformation through more than 550 APIs.

"The strong momentum we continue to achieve highlights the rapid adoption of digital transformation in the banking, fintech, insurtech and broader financial services industries," said Episode Six CEO John Mitchell. "In the coming months, we will take our company to the next level by expanding our team and working closely with our current and future clients to satisfy their accelerated timelines and put into market the payments and financial products their customers demand."

Episode Six's global technology solution has the capability to handle different languages, currencies and country-specific regulatory requirements, as well as flexible cloud or on-premise hosting options. In the past year, Episode Six rolled out its latest technology enhancements, IONIC and Vertices, which allow for unprecedented flexibility in creating state-of-the-art, customer-centric financial and payments products. These technologies also facilitate a high level of configurability for companies looking to digitize their account and payments infrastructure.

Currently, 3 million consumers and businesses use products built using Episode Six's technology. For more on Episode Six, visit www.episodesix.com.

About Episode Six

Episode Six modernizes payment processing and banking infrastructure, removing the constraints of legacy technology. With more than 550 APIs and 100 plug-ins, the platform enables financial institutions, fintechs and other innovative companies to create differentiated products to meet the evolving needs of their customers. The Episode Six platform's global compatibility, extensive customizability and easy integration accelerate digital transformation, allowing new products to be brought to market simply and quickly. Episode Six operates globally with an expanding team located in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong. Investors include HSBC, Mastercard, SBI Investment Co.,Ltd. and Anthos Capital. For more information, visit www.EpisodeSix.com or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Michelle Mead
Caliber Corporate Advisers
michelle@calibercorporate.com
(888) 550-6385 ext. 7

SOURCE: Episode Six


