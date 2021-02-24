 

UPD Holding Corp. Announces Acquisition of Vital Behavioral Health Inc.

RENO, Nev., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPD Holding Corp. (OTC:UPDC) (the “Company” or “UPDC”), a publicly traded holding company in the health and wellness industry, is pleased to announce that it closed the acquisition of Vital Behavioral Health Inc., a Nevada corporation (“Vital”), pursuant to an exchange agreement on February 16, 2021 (the “Exchange Agreement”).

“The acquisition of Vital marks an important milestone in our efforts to serve communities that are being impacted by drug and alcohol abuse,” said Mark Conte, CEO of the Company. “With overdose deaths on the rise due to the proliferation of high-potency drugs such as fentanyl, the need for adequate treatment and recovery programs is clear. We look forward to being a part of the solution.”

As previously announced on October 7, 2020, Vital was formed for the purpose of becoming a provider of Medicare and Medicaid eligible substance abuse treatments and therapies under the brand Vital Behavioral Health, as well as a provider of sober and transitional living accommodations under the brand Vital Sober Living.

Vital’s flagship campus is in Frankfort, Kentucky and includes treatment and housing facilities subject to the licencing requirements referenced below. The facilities are fully walkable and within 1,000 feet of a gym, grocery store, hair salon, vape shop, restaurants, municipal golf course, and city park with tennis courts, playgrounds, and a water park. Frankfort, the capitol city of Kentucky, is in Franklin County and is the hub for governmental assistance programs in the state. Client outreach will include the surrounding counties and nearby metropolitan areas of Louisville and Lexington.

The Frankfort campus is operated by Vital’s two wholly owned subsidiaries, VBH Frankfort LLC and VSL Frankfort LLC, both Nevada limited liability companies. VBH Frankfort LLC (d/b/a Vital Behavioral Health of Frankfort) is in the pre-application process to become a licensed nonhospital-based outpatient alcohol and other drug treatment entity and intends to file its application with the State of Kentucky prior to April 1, 2021.

VSL Frankfort LLC (d/b/a Vital Sober Living of Frankfort) currently has identified 30 apartment and townhome style units with an approximate 90-bed capacity and flexible living space configurations.

Pursuant to the Exchange Agreement, the Company issued 16,840,000 shares of its restricted common stock to the Vital shareholders in exchange for 100% of the outstanding common stock of Vital.

