AIG Retirement Services Study Finds Strong Awareness but Minimal Understanding of Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program

Millions of public sector and nonprofit workers including teachers, healthcare workers and first responders may be eligible for student loan forgiveness through PSLF, but confusion around the program appears to be undermining its efficacy. While 90% of public service employees with college debt indicate awareness of the program, 70% exhibit only a minimal understanding of its rules and requirements.

AIG Retirement Services, a leading retirement plan provider for tax-exempt and public sector employers, today announced the results of a new study looking at how nonprofit and public service employees think about student loan debt, student loan forgiveness and the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

This gap is important because more than one in six American adults carry a federal student loan, according to the most recent figures from the New York Federal Reserve’s Center for Microeconomic Data published in 2018.1 The Federal Reserve estimates that total student debt is $1.7 trillion,2 and $500 billion in new debt will be incurred over the next five years, according to a 2020 report from the Congressional Budget Office.3

“The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is a powerful tool for Americans who have chosen to spend their careers dedicated to service and community,” said Rob Scheinerman, Chief Executive Officer, AIG Retirement Services. “It is encouraging to see strong awareness of this important program but concerning to see such high levels of confusion around the rules and requirements. There is an excellent opportunity to close this knowledge gap and help public service employees take control of their student loan debt and improve their financial security.”

Student Loan Debt the Top Cause of Financial Stress; PSLF a Financial Lifeline for Public Sector Employees

Student debt ranks as the top cause of financial stress for public service employees who are carrying loans from their college years. Nearly eight in ten (78%) characterize student loan debt as a major financial burden. Further, two out of three (66%) name student loans and the corresponding monthly payments as a financial worry, beating the next highest concern by an enormous 22 percentage points (credit card debt at 44%).