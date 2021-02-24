 

Savaria Corporation and Local Dealers Donate to Texas Relief Effort

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 16:00  |  36   |   |   

LAVAL, Québec, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX:SIS), one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, announced today it has made a donation of $50,000 USD to The Salvation Army in support of those affected by the recent winter storms in Texas. In addition, two Texas-based resellers; Elevators of Texas Inc. (Houston), and Lift Aids Inc. (Euless) have also contributed to this cause, pledging $2500 USD each.

“We are thankful to have had strong business in Texas for many years selling home elevators and accessibility lifts through local dealers of Savaria and Garaventa Lift products. It is a way for us to give back and help provide whatever is needed during this difficult time. This unprecedented Texas weather has affected so many people, and we hope all those affected can get the assistance they need to recover from this crisis. We wish to thank our dealer partners, Elevators of Texas Inc. and Lift Aids Inc., for joining us with their generosity in contributing to the relief fund,” stated Marcel Bourassa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Savaria.

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry with one of the most comprehensive product portfolios on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures and distributes home elevators, home and commercial wheelchair lifts, specialized commercial accessibility elevators and stairlifts. Its patient handling division offers medical beds, therapeutic surfaces, patient lifts and patient slings. Savaria also converts vehicles for wheelchair accessibility. Savaria distributes products through a dealer network and direct sales offices in North America, Europe, Australia and China. The Corporation employs over 1400 people and operates manufacturing facilities in 10 locations around the world including a plant in Greenville, South Carolina.  

For further information:

Marcel Bourassa
President and Chief Executive Officer
1.800.661.5112
mbourassa@savaria.com

www.savaria.com 
www.facebook.com/savariabettermobility 
www.twitter.com/Mobilityforlife 




