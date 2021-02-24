 

Coro Global Announces its CORO Mobile Payment App Granted a New U.S. Money Transmitter License in Virginia

CORO App now licensed and fully operational in over half of the United States

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro Global Inc. (OTCQB: CGLO) (“Coro” or the “Company”), the fintech company behind the new payment app where gold can be used as money, announced today that it may now operate in 25 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Coro’s subsidiary Coro Corp. this month was granted a Money Transmitter license in the state of Virginia, as Coro continues to spread accessibility to its gold payment app across the country.

CORO is a mobile payment app that allows customers to exchange, send and save gold and dollars easily and securely. The Company is now registering and onboarding residents of 25 U.S. states and the District of Columbia and intends to expand availability of its gold payment app across the country over the course of 2021, as well as international expansion into Mexico and Canada.

Coro Global is a Miami, Florida-based fintech with a mission to create a more sustainable global financial system by enabling access to the most resilient form of money: gold. Coro has been building the infrastructure and tools for anyone to be able to use gold as easily as traditional currencies in their daily lives.

The new license authorizes Coro to transmit currency, monetary value, or payment instruments within Virginia, as well as from the state to other jurisdictions. The licensure approval required implementing a rigorous compliance program and developing an advanced AML/KYC onboarding and monitoring system for anti-money laundering compliance, as well as a strict financial audit process.

The CORO App is currently available in the Apple App and Google Play stores to residents of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin.

“We are very pleased to announce today the granting of a new money transmitter license in the state of Virginia. This marks a significant milestone for Coro Global, as our CORO App is now licensed in half of the United States plus the District of Columbia. This underscores the interest and growing importance of using gold as money, as the CORO App was just launched in August 2020, and has already achieved rapid approval in 26 U.S. states and jurisdictions in just over 6 months.

