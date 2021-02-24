Coro Global Announces its CORO Mobile Payment App Granted a New U.S. Money Transmitter License in Virginia

CORO App now licensed and fully operational in over half of the United States

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro Global Inc . (OTCQB: CGLO) (“Coro” or the “Company”), the fintech company behind the new payment app where gold can be used as money, announced today that it may now operate in 25 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Coro’s subsidiary Coro Corp. this month was granted a Money Transmitter license in the state of Virginia, as Coro continues to spread accessibility to its gold payment app across the country.