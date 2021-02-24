 

First cancer centers begin using initial release of Elekta's MOSAIQ 3 series

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that several cancer centers are the early adopters of the company's first release in the MOSAIQ 3* series. Featuring increased automation and simplified user interfaces, MOSAIQ 3 is designed to significantly reduce workflow complexity and enhance overall efficiency, accuracy, consistency and performance. MOSAIQ 3 received US 510(k) clearance in December 2020.

"This new version of MOSAIQ makes the software more user-friendly through a more intuitive interface, while guiding customers through the workflow to improve the radiation therapy process," says Andrew Wilson, President, Oncology Informatics Solutions at Elekta. "This also means, among other things, better integration and efficiencies following changes in the hardware. MOSAIQ 3 is the base of our new linac, Elekta Harmony*. I think customers are going to like moving to MOSAIQ 3 and realizing that, between it and the new developments in SmartClinic, there's something significant happening in the software space at Elekta."

Significant MOSAIQ 3 innovations include:

  • 2D Image Review Workspace, for rapid and efficient image review and approval
  • Care Rules, protocol-driven automation for improved image registration workflows
  • Treatment Setup Workspace (for Elekta Harmony initially), providing faster, more precise, streamlined patient setup
  • Enhanced medical oncology workflows, with extensions to support pediatric dose calculation
  • Improved and simplified particle therapy workflows

With a comprehensive range of MOSAIQ Plaza tools, MOSAIQ 3 also is well-equipped to support multidisciplinary cancer care, enabling robust data access to all caregivers, digital patient engagement, data analytics, machine QA, treatment planning, voice automation and cancer registry.

In 2021, Elekta's oncology informatics platform marks its 30th year of clinical use. During the last three decades, the OIS has continuously added new functionality and user productivity features - many suggested by customers themselves - to help keep the system at the forefront of modern oncology. In addition, MOSAIQ was named "Best in KLAS" in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report in the Oncology (Radiation) category, a distinction it has won eight times over the years.

To learn more, visit https://mosaiq.elekta.com/.

*MOSAIQ 3 and Elekta Harmony are not available in all markets.

For further information, please contact:
Mattias Thorsson, Vice President, Corporate Communications
Tel: +46 70 865 8012, e-mail: Mattias.Thorsson@elekta.com
Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Raven Canzeri, Global Director, Media Relations
Tel: +1 770 670 2524, e-mail: Raven.Canzeri@elekta.com
Time zone: ET: Eastern Time

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.



