Puma Exploration Begins Its First Drilling Program at the Chester Copper Deposit New Brunswick, Canada

The drilling program will also fulfill Puma’s 2021 commitments for the Chester Option and allow its transfer to Murray Brook Minerals Inc. (MBM) in order to further advance the transition of MBM into an independent company as strategically planned by Puma (see press release 08/19/2020).

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc. (PUMA-TSXV) is pleased to announce the beginning of a 1,600 meters drilling program at its Chester Copper Deposit ( 9 holes ). The drilling will test high priority copper targets on strike with the known deposit as well as near surface massive sulphide mineralized unit for systematic precious metals assaying program.

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration commented: “With this drilling program on Chester, Puma continues to support MBM until it can finance its own exploration and development activities sometime in the near future. However, although we are excited to launch this drilling campaign on our base metal assets while the copper price is near record highs, Puma’s flagship Triple Fault Gold Project remains our first priority, with several other Au and Ag assay results expected shortly.”

“As we are still waiting for additional gold assays for the Williams Brook property and the completion of the district-scale airborne geophysical survey, the timing was perfect to initiate our first drilling program at the Chester Copper Deposit,” added Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.

DRILLING TARGETS

The drilling program will primary test the top new targets defined on the property following our recent exploration programs which included 4,500 meters of trenching in 2019, geological mapping and alteration study, and 3D EM-MAG inversion analyses. Also, other high priorities targets are CARDS anomalies defined from an AI targeting survey executed by Windfall Geotek Inc. (WIN-TSXV).

Subsequently, shallow holes will be drilled on the East and Central massive sulfides zones where gold associated with copper were detected in gossans during the field exploration program of 2019. Theses massives sulphides zones were less explored and represent great prospective areas of the property and could represent proximal edges of new VMS prolific systems.

CHESTER COPPER DEPOSIT

The Chester Copper Deposit is known to contain three (3) zones; the Central Zone (Massive Sulphide), the East Zone (Massive Sulphide), and the West Zone (Copper Stringer) all located near the surface. Only the West Zone was included in the NI 43-101 resources calculation dated in 2008 and updated in 2014.