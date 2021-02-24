 

Puma Exploration Begins Its First Drilling Program at the Chester Copper Deposit New Brunswick, Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 16:15  |  49   |   |   

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc. (PUMA-TSXV) is pleased to announce the beginning of a 1,600 meters drilling program at its Chester Copper Deposit (9 holes). The drilling will test high priority copper targets on strike with the known deposit as well as near surface massive sulphide mineralized unit for systematic precious metals assaying program.

The drilling program will also fulfill Puma’s 2021 commitments for the Chester Option and allow its transfer to Murray Brook Minerals Inc. (MBM) in order to further advance the transition of MBM into an independent company as strategically planned by Puma (see press release 08/19/2020).

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration commented: “With this drilling program on Chester, Puma continues to support MBM until it can finance its own exploration and development activities sometime in the near future. However, although we are excited to launch this drilling campaign on our base metal assets while the copper price is near record highs, Puma’s flagship Triple Fault Gold Project remains our first priority, with several other Au and Ag assay results expected shortly.”

“As we are still waiting for additional gold assays for the Williams Brook property and the completion of the district-scale airborne geophysical survey, the timing was perfect to initiate our first drilling program at the Chester Copper Deposit,” added Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.

DRILLING TARGETS
The drilling program will primary test the top new targets defined on the property following our recent exploration programs which included 4,500 meters of trenching in 2019, geological mapping and alteration study, and 3D EM-MAG inversion analyses. Also, other high priorities targets are CARDS anomalies defined from an AI targeting survey executed by Windfall Geotek Inc. (WIN-TSXV).

Subsequently, shallow holes will be drilled on the East and Central massive sulfides zones where gold associated with copper were detected in gossans during the field exploration program of 2019. Theses massives sulphides zones were less explored and represent great prospective areas of the property and could represent proximal edges of new VMS prolific systems.

CHESTER COPPER DEPOSIT
The Chester Copper Deposit is known to contain three (3) zones; the Central Zone (Massive Sulphide), the East Zone (Massive Sulphide), and the West Zone (Copper Stringer) all located near the surface. Only the West Zone was included in the NI 43-101 resources calculation dated in 2008 and updated in 2014.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Puma Exploration Begins Its First Drilling Program at the Chester Copper Deposit New Brunswick, Canada RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Puma Exploration Inc. (PUMA-TSXV) is pleased to announce the beginning of a 1,600 meters drilling program at its Chester Copper Deposit (9 holes). The drilling will test high priority copper …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin