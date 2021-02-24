NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Tryg Forsikring A/S prices Floating Rate Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes





In accordance with the press release dated 22 February 2021, the offering of the new Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes was priced and subscribed today with significant demand. Tryg Forsikring A/S has accordingly decided to issue notes for an amount of SEK 1.000 million (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was more than 2.5 times oversubscribed and has been placed primarily with Asset Managers and Pension Funds in all the Scandinavian countries.

The Notes will be issued on 26 February 2021 with a variable interest rate of 3M STIBOR + 2.40% per annum. The first interest payment date will be 26 May 2021. The maturity of the Notes is perpetual, but Tryg Forsikring A/S has the option to prepay the Notes at par on the interest payment date in February 2026 and on any interest payment date following that date.

The notes are expected to be listed on Oslo Børs ASA.





Additional information:

For further information, visit tryg.com or contact:

Investor Relations Officer, Gianandrea Roberti at +45 20 18 82 67 or gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Investor Relations Manager, Peter Brondt at +45 22 75 89 04 or peter.brondt@tryg.dk





This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Transaction or otherwise in any jurisdiction in which such offer, invitation or solicitation is unlawful.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus, prospectus equivalent document or an exempted document.

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United

States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.

Securities Act of 1933 (the "US Securities Act"), as amended, and may not be offered or sold in

the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public

offering of securities is being made in the United States.

About Tryg