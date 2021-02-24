 

Tryg Forsikring A/S prices Floating Rate Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes

Tryg Forsikring A/S prices Floating Rate Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes


In accordance with the press release dated 22 February 2021, the offering of the new Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes was priced and subscribed today with significant demand. Tryg Forsikring A/S has accordingly decided to issue notes for an amount of SEK 1.000 million (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was more than 2.5 times oversubscribed and has been placed primarily with Asset Managers and Pension Funds in all the Scandinavian countries.

The Notes will be issued on 26 February 2021 with a variable interest rate of 3M STIBOR + 2.40% per annum. The first interest payment date will be 26 May 2021. The maturity of the Notes is perpetual, but Tryg Forsikring A/S has the option to prepay the Notes at par on the interest payment date in February 2026 and on any interest payment date following that date.

The notes are expected to be listed on Oslo Børs ASA.


Additional information:

For further information, visit tryg.com or contact:

Investor Relations Officer, Gianandrea Roberti at +45 20 18 82 67 or gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Investor Relations Manager, Peter Brondt at +45 22 75 89 04 or peter.brondt@tryg.dk


