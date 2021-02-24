Wearable Technology Market Expected to Exceed $74 Billion By 2026 As Wellness Craze Kicks into High Gear

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last decade or so, technologies that didn't exist before, are now everyday items in most consumers daily activities. New phones, new tablets, and watches that do what phones and tablet do! Industry reports from experts predict that the next market with this same growth potential will be wearable technologies market. Wearable technology is an emerging trend that integrates electronics to the daily activities and fits into the changing lifestyles and can be worn on any part of the body. A report from Mordor Intelligence projects that the Wearable Technology Market was valued at USD 27.91 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 74.03 billion by 2026 and work at a CAGR of 17.65% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026). The report published that the ability to connect to the Internet and establishment of data exchange between a network and a device is the driving factor that leads to wearable technology. The study considered several wearable technologies, including Smartwatches, Head Mounted Displays, Smart Clothing, Ear Worn, Fitness Trackers, Sleep Aides and wellness devices among others. The report tracks both the volume and value of these products at a global level and region level in specific. The wearable technology market has evolved owing to the emergence of sensors among other technology. Incorporating these sensors into a dedicated wearable device driven by the impact of smartphones being used daily, on the GPS, or the IMU (consist of accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer). These have helped the fitness tracking wearable to monitor body activities using these sensors. Active companies in the markets this week include Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSX-V: HAPB), Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

The Mordor Intelligence report continued: "The smartwatch category is also experiencing a rise, owing to the additional features, like the brand that suits the everyday lifestyle. Smartwatches are seeing a surge in new users, including the older population, because wearable makers, such as Apple and Fitbit, are adding health-monitoring features that appeal to older people and keep them updated about their health status in real-time. For instance, Apple features a fall detection app and an EKG monitor to the Apple Watch Series 4, while Fitbit added a feature to detect sleep apnea. In the completed the fiscal year 2019, Apple Inc. got nearly as much revenue from sales of its collection of wearable products and accessories as it arrived from selling its old Mac computers which appears well on its way to becoming its second most significant line of products after the iPhone and its third-largest business category overall after its smartphone and services segment. The company's booming wearables and accessories segment helped to make up for the declining iPhone sales. In the period, sales of wearable and accessories products grew 54% in the last quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year to USD 6.5 billion."